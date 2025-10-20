West Ham vs Brentford betting tips

West Ham to win & both teams to score - 18/5 Ladbrokes

Jarrod Bowen to score or assist - 6/5 Bet365

Brentford face West Ham United in a London derby in the Premier League tonight, with both sides looking for a vital three points against an opponent who could end up a relegation rival (8pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

The visitors come into this one sitting in 16th place with seven points from their opening seven matches, with recent losses to Sunderland, Fulham and Manchester City showing that new boss Keith Andrews has plenty to do at the Gtech.

Nevertheless, more positive results against Manchester United and Chelsea show that the Bees are still capable of producing solid performances on their day.

Tonight they face a West Ham side who have been one of the worst teams in the division so far, with the 19th-placed Hammers currently among the favourites on betting sites to be relegated after taking four points this season.

Graham Potter was given the boot as Hammers boss after their poor start with Nuno Espirito Santo taking his place. His first two games in charge have been more positive, albeit they’ve only yielded one point via a 1-1 draw away at Everton.

Football betting sites are finding it tought to seperate the struggling London sides, with the Premier League odds slightly in favour of West Ham but with Brentford rated as having a fair chance of victory.

West Ham vs Brentford betting preview: Hammers to earn narrow win

West Ham are perhaps the league’s most difficult team to predict at the moment, with Nuno having taken charge of just two matches so far since succeeeding Graham Potter last month.

His first two games have served up a 1-1 draw with Everton and a 2-0 loss to league leaders Arsenal, but the Portuguese will have been happy with aspects of both games despite the results. Having now had an extra two weeks to work with his side, the former Forest boss will now be hoping they hit the ground running after the international break.

It’s difficult to go off any stats from the Arsenal game given the Gunners’ dominance over most sides, but the away performance against the Toffees yielded 14 shots and three on target, which is a noticeable improvement on Potter’s last few games. In addition, some of the defensive solidity showed against a talented Arsenal side suggests that this new-look Hammers will be far harder to break down.

However, despite their own defensive woes – having conceded 12 goals in seven games so far and nine in their last five – Brentford have scored in all but one of their seven league games. The Bees have netted seven goals in their last five, and while two came in disappointing losses to Sunderland and Fulham, they do have a habit of finding the net even when they lose.

With that in mind, we think that while the Hammers will get a win in the end, the visitors will make it difficult for them by getting on the scoresheet.

West Ham vs Brentford prediction 1: West Ham to win & both teams to score - 18/5 Ladbrokes

West Ham vs Brentford betting tip: Bowen to kickstart Hammers resurgence?

Jarrod Bowen has been West Ham’s talisman over the last couple of seasons, and the Hammers captain has become the man the team turns to when they need moments of brilliance – most notably in the 2023 Conference League final.

It is more than likely that new boss Nuno Espirito Santo will rely heavily on the England international in several ways as he looks to steady the ship at the London Stadium, and Bowen has already proved his worth with the only goal of the Portuguese’s tenure so far in the draw with Everton.

The winger looked lively against Arsenal too, though a lack of goal contributions against the best defence in the world is hardly a blemish on his record.

In fact, Bowen has three goals in his last five matches for the Hammers, only failing to score agains Tottenham and the Gunners, and while he has just one assist so far, the fact that so much of the Hammers’ attacking play flows through the captain means that he is never far from having a hand in a West Ham goal.

Premier League betting sites rate Bowen and striker Callum Wilson are the main threats for the hosts tonight, and with that in mind we’re opting for a wager on Bowen to score or assist at the London Stadium.

West Ham vs Brentford prediction 2: Jarrod Bowen to score or assist - 6/5 Bet365

West Ham vs Brentford team news

West Ham vs Brentford predicted line-ups

West Ham vs Brentford free bet offer

Betfred are running a money-back special on the Premier League clash between West Ham and Brentford on Monday night.

All customers have to do is opt-in on the promotion before creating your own pre-match bet builder with three selections or more and odds of 3/1 or greater.

If your bet builder loses, you’ll receive your money back as free bets up to £5. Free bets can be used on any football bet builder and are active for five days.

Gamble responsibly

If you plan to have a bet on the football, make sure to gamble responsibly.

It’s vital that bettors take steps to remain in control of their time and budget when using gambling sites. The same applies whether you’re using the best betting sites, slot sites, casino sites, casino apps, or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bets UK or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on gambling sites, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.