Two of this season’s relegation strugglers meet at the London Stadium tonight when West Ham United host Nottingham Forest in the day’s only Premier League match (8pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

Four points currently separate the two sides, with West Ham occupying the final relegation place, just above Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers, while Forest are four points clear with 14 points from their opening 20 games.

Betting sites make West Ham 4/9 for the drop entering Tuesday’s game, while Forest are 6/1 to go down. However, a rare home victory for the Hammers would have a massive impact on those football odds.

There is a common denominator at both clubs this season, and that’s Nuno Espirito Santo. He started the season in charge at Forest but was sacked back in September after a public falling out with owner Evangelos Marinakis.

His final game in charge was a 3-0 home defeat by West Ham, and he left the club 10th in the table. Forest replaced him with Ange Postecoglou, who then lasted just 39 days, failing to win any of his eight games in that time.

Things have gone slightly better for the latest manager, Sean Dyche, who has picked up seven wins and two draws from his 16 games in charge, but they have lost their last four in a row.

Espirito Santo took over at West Ham just two weeks after he was sacked by Forest, and he is in very real danger of becoming the first Premier League boss to be sacked by two clubs in the same season.

The Hammers are without a win in their last nine matches. Things reached a new low on Saturday when Wolves finally secured their first win of the season - a 3-0 win over West Ham at Molineux with the visitors failing to muster a single shot on target against the division’s bottom side.

He is the favourite in the Premier League odds to be the next manager sacked, at odds of 5/4, and Forest look ready to put their ex-boss under further pressure.

West Ham vs Nottingham Forest preview: Who will turn up on the night?

It’s hard to see how a West Ham team that’s failed to score in three of the last four games and hasn’t won since the beginning of November can get the result they so desperately need this evening.

Football betting sites are offering 11/5 on a West Ham win, but there is going to have to be a huge improvement on their recent performances if they are to end what’s become a 10-game winless run.

In Forest, they face another side who have been less than impressive in recent weeks. They have lost to Fulham, Manchester City, Everton and Aston Villa in their last four matches with an aggregate scoreline of 8-2.

Defensively, they were all over the place against Unai Emery’s side on Saturday, but they will be hoping the return of Matz Sels between the sticks can help them look more solid.

The former Strasbourg keeper kept 13 clean sheets last season but had a difficult spell before injury saw him lose his place to summer signing John Victor. He was to blame for Villa’s third goal before going off injured, so Sels is likely to start against the Hammers.

West Ham lost 11 home league games in 2025, which is their joint-most in a calendar year, and despite not losing their first home game of the year since 2017, we think it’s going to be another defeat tonight.

West Ham v Nottingham Forest prediction 1: Forest to win - 11/8 Betfred

Gibbs-White to shine

Morgan Gibbs-White scored last time out at the London Stadium, when he opened the scoring in Forest’s 2-1 win in May 2025. Nikola Milenkovic added a second before Hammers captain Jarrod Bowen pulled a goal back for the home side.

The England midfielder was also on the scoresheet at Villa Park at the weekend, with a timely reminder of just what he is capable of as he netted his fifth goal of the season.

In the Premier League, he has four goals and one assist so far, and he’s priced at 6/4 on some football betting apps to score or assist tonight.

West Ham v Nottingham Forest prediction 2: Gibbs-White to score anytime - 3/1 Ladbrokes

West Ham v Nottingham Forest predicted line-ups

West Ham: Areola; Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Kilman, Scarles; Soucek, Potts, Magassa; Fernandes, Summerville; Bowem

Nottingham Forest: Sels; Savona, Murillo, Milenkovic, Williams; Douglas Luiz, Anderson; Bakwa, Gibbs-White, Hutchinson; Igor Jesus

