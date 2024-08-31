West Ham United vs Manchester City LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Jack Grealish returns
Follow all the action from London Stadium
West Ham United play host to Manchester City in Saturday’s late kick off with the reigning champions eyeing up top spot in the Premier League table. Earlier today, Arsenal and Brighton played out a 1-1 draw following Declan Rice’s sending off and both teams, who had not dropped points in the league this season had to settle for one point each.
The Hammers are hoping to extend their winning run having defeated Crystal Palace 2-0 in their last league outing and Bournemouth 1-0 in the Carabao Cup. They have strengthened during the summer transfer window and new manager Julen Lopetegui will be keen to upset City today.
Pep Guardiola’s men look dangerous though and none more so than Erling Haaland. The Norwegian bagged a hat-trick in a 4-1 mauling of Ipswich and three points in London this evening will keep them at the top of the table.
Follow all the action from the London Stadium as West Ham take on Man City:
West Ham United vs Manchester City
Wearing black and bright yellow, Manchester City kick off and we are under way in London!
West Ham United vs Manchester City
The players are out o the pitch at London Stadium, and kick-off in this Premier League contest is now just moments away!
West Ham United vs Manchester City
Meanwhile, Guardiola opts for just a single change: Grealish makes his first start of the season for Manchester City, replacing the injured Savinho. Rodri is back on the bench, but Phil Foden misses out.
West Ham United vs Manchester City
Lopetegui makes two changes to his lineup today, as Wan-Bissaka makes his full Premier League debut for West Ham. Edson Alvarez also starts a league game for the first time since suffering an injury at the Copa America. Antonio leads the line up front, so Fullkrug is consigned to the bench.
West Ham United vs Manchester City
SUBS: Stefan Ortega, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Nathan Ake, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Matheus Nunes, Nico O'Reilly, James McAtee.
West Ham United vs Manchester City
MANCHESTER CITY (3-2-4-1): Ederson; Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol; Rico Lewis, Mateo Kovacic; Jack Grealish, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku; Erling Haaland.
West Ham United vs Manchester City
SUBS: Lukasz Fabianski, Vladimir Coufal, Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Fullkrug, Luis Guilherme, Jean-Clair Todibo, Tomas Soucek, Andy Irving, Kaelan Casey.
West Ham United vs Manchester City
WEST HAM (4-2-3-1): Alphonse Areola; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Max Kilman, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Emerson Palmieri; Edson Alvarez, Guido Rodriguez; Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta, Mohammed Kudus; Michail Antonio.
West Ham United vs Manchester City
Today aiming to make it three wins out of three at the start of theit latest Premier League campaign, Manchester City have picked up maximum points so far. Pep Guardiola's side have scored six goals and conceded just one, with Erling Haaland netting his 10th Man City hat-trick in a 4-1 home victory over Ipswich Town last weekend. City have done the double over West Ham for the past two seasons, including a 3-1 win when the clubs last met in the capital city.
West Ham United vs Manchester City
After starting his reign as West Ham manager with a 2-1 loss to Aston Villa, Julen Lopetegui celebrated his first Premier League win last weekend, as his Hammers side secured a 2-0 victory against Crystal Palace. The London club have since progressed to the third round of the EFL Cup by beating fellow top-flight side Bournemouth 1-0, teeing up a tricky third-round trip to holders Liverpool. Now, they must face the English champions.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments