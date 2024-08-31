✕ Close Manchester City not replacing Julian Alvarez could be mistake, Guardiola says

West Ham United play host to Manchester City in Saturday’s late kick off with the reigning champions eyeing up top spot in the Premier League table. Earlier today, Arsenal and Brighton played out a 1-1 draw following Declan Rice’s sending off and both teams, who had not dropped points in the league this season had to settle for one point each.

The Hammers are hoping to extend their winning run having defeated Crystal Palace 2-0 in their last league outing and Bournemouth 1-0 in the Carabao Cup. They have strengthened during the summer transfer window and new manager Julen Lopetegui will be keen to upset City today.

Pep Guardiola’s men look dangerous though and none more so than Erling Haaland. The Norwegian bagged a hat-trick in a 4-1 mauling of Ipswich and three points in London this evening will keep them at the top of the table.

Follow all the action from the London Stadium as West Ham take on Man City: