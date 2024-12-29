West Ham vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Reds look to extend lead

✕ Close Too early to celebrate – Arne Slot keeps leaders Liverpool focused

Matters are looking better and better for Liverpool as the Premier League leaders face a Sunday evening trip to West Ham.

Arne Slot’s side are flying high at the top of the table, looking full of confidence and flow even amid some contract wrangling off the pitch. An early dent at Leicester proved little impediment as Liverpool again showed off their attacking prowess in a 3-1 victory that, with Chelsea dropping points, extended their advantage at the top with a game still in hand after the Merseyside derby’s postponement earlier this month. The futures of Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk may be in some degree of doubt but there is certainty over their club’s place as red-hot title favourites.

Hoping to throw their charging visitors off course will be a West Ham side beginning, perhaps, to gel under Julen Lopetegui. The sack appeared to loom for the Spanish manager ahead of the meeting with Wolves early in December but it is now four games unbeaten after the narrow win at Southampton on Boxing Day. Can they lift their level and provide Liverpool with a stiff challenge?

Follow all of the latest from the London Stadium in our live blog below: