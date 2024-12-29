Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Mohamed Salah said he and Liverpool remain “far away” from agreeing a new contract after inspiring the Reds to a 5-0 win at West Ham and continuing his remarkable season.

Salah scored and set up two more goals as Liverpool went eight points clear at the top of the Premier League, in what was his last match before he is able to talk to foreign clubs on January 1.

The 32-year-old has scored 17 Premier League goals and has made 13 assists in just 18 games this campaign, and has also now reached 20 goals in all competitions for the eighth season in a row.

Salah’s star performances have come with frequent questions on his ongoing contract saga, with captain Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s deals also coming to end next summer.

Asked if he was hopeful that he could deliver some good news soon, Salah told Sky Sports: "We are far away from that.

“I don’t want to put something in the media and people start saying stuff, but nothing really has moved on.”

Salah reiterated that his focus is on winning the Premier League with Liverpool and Arne Slot’s side took another step towards a first title since 2020 with a dominant display at the London Stadium.

Salah is also producing his best-ever numbers for Liverpool this season and finished the 2024 with 29 goals and 24 assists in all competitions, which is more than any other player in Europe’s top-five leagues.

When asked if he was on his way to a Ballon d’Or-winning season, Salah replied: “The only thing in my mind is that I want Liverpool to win the league and I want to be part of it. That is the only thing I have focused on.

open image in gallery Mohamed Salah, left, was in brilliant form at the London Stadium (James Manning/PA) ( PA Wire )

“I will do my best to win the trophy. We are in the right direction but there are other teams trying to catch up with us. We just need to stay humble and go again."

Liverpool host Manchester United on Sunday, with Salah scoring in the 3-0 win at Old Trafford earlier this season.

Slot said Salah was looking like the best player in the world on current form as the Dutch coach continued to evade questions over his out-of-contract stars.

“If you look at his numbers, you can’t argue that, but there are different players in different leagues that have a lot of quality,” Slot told Sky Sports.

“But Mo is definitely up there at the moment. He could have scored more today, but I also liked his work rate for the team without the ball.

“He’s in a very good place. Let’s hope he can stay like this for a long time.”