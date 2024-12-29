Joe Gomez injury update as Liverpool defender set for spell out

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Joe Gomez is set for a spell on the sidelines as Liverpool were hit by an injury blow during the 5-0 win over West Ham.

Gomez injured his hamstring and pulled up during a sprint in the first half. He was replaced by Jarell Quansah after signalling to come off.

The 27-year-old had been filling in for the injured Ibrahima Konate, who was been out since the win over Real Madrid last month.

But Gomez’s hamstring injury means Quansah is likely to be required alongside Virgil van Dijk against Manchester United on Sunday and leaves Liverpool with just two fit centre-backs heading into a busy month.

"If a player says he wants to stop, he has to be changed,” said manager Arne Slot when asked about Gomez’s injury.

"We know it’s a hamstring and we know it will take a while before he is back.

“I don’t know how long but he’ll be out for quite a bit. These situations can happen in a season.”

Liverpool have eight games in January, including the two legs of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Tottenham and the trip to high-flying Nottingham Forest on January 14.

Konate and right back Conor Bradley are close to a return for the Premier League leaders, who opened up an eight-point gap at the top.