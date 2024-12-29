Record-breaking Mohamed Salah inspires Liverpool with latest five-star display

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Mohamed Salah proved his worth to Liverpool yet again as he inspired them to a 5-0 win at West Ham.

The 32-year-old scored his 20th goal of the campaign in all competitions, becoming the first Reds player to hit that mark in eight consecutive seasons.

He also provided two assists, the first an audacious double nutmeg for Cody Gakpo’s goal and a second to tee up Diogo Jota for goal number five, all just three days before he will be free to start negotiating with overseas clubs about a potential move in the summer.

Trent Alexander Arnold, another of the three key players out of contract at the end of the season along with captain Virgil van Dijk, chipped in with the fourth, all after Luis Diaz had got the ball rolling for the rampant Reds.

Another comprehensive win for Arne Slot’s side, against a predictably outclassed West Ham, left them eight points clear at the top of the Premier League and another step closer to a first title in five years.

Yet the first chance of the match was actually created by the hosts with Jarrod Bowen threading a superb pass across goal for Lucas Paqueta, but the Brazilian slipped as he went to shoot and scooped the ball high and wide.

West Ham, unbeaten in their previous four matches, started with two full-backs, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Emerson Palmieri, on the left in a bid to keep Salah quiet.

But both were conspicuous by their absence when the Egyptian met Gakpo’s cross at the far post, forcing a fine reaction save from Alphonse Areola.

Moments later, Salah’s chip towards the opposite post floated just wide with Gakpo unable to get a decisive touch.

With Liverpool by now in full control, Areola, on his first start since October after an injury to Lukasz Fabianski, made a smart block from Curtis Jones and tipped over Diaz’s rising shot.

open image in gallery Luis Diaz opened the scoring at the London Stadium (James Manning/PA) ( PA Wire )

The Hammers held out for half an hour before Diaz ran at the defence again, this time getting a lucky bounce off Vladimir Coufal before sweeping the ball home from 12 yards.

West Ham rallied briefly and were unlucky not to equalise when Mohammed Kudus’ low drive from 20 yards thudded off a post.

But Liverpool doubled their lead thanks to Salah’s outrageous flick and turn, nudging the ball between the legs of both Konstantinos Mavropanos and Max Kilman to leave Gakpo with a simple finish.

open image in gallery Salah starred with a goal and two assists (James Manning/PA) ( PA Wire )

On the stroke of half-time it was three, Carlos Soler giving the ball away in midfield and Jones feeding Salah, who took a touch before burying his shot inside the near post.

Nine minutes into the second half Alexander-Arnold took aim from 20 yards, with his shot deflecting off Kilman to leave Areola stranded.

The irrepressible Salah then produced his 30th goal involvement of the season, picking up the ball in his own half, gliding forward and rolling the ball into the path of substitute Jota for the fifth to round off 2024 in style for Liverpool.