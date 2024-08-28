Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea make move for Ivan Toney as Man United poised to complete Ugarte signing
Transfer deadline day is Friday and several Premier League clubs are targeting both sales and signings
Liverpool completed their first transfer of the summer yesterday, signing Giorgi Mamardashvili - who won’t join the squad until next year. They are still chasing Federico Chiesa to add to Arne Slot’s side for this term, but it remains Chelsea who are involved in the most deals and speculation, both incoming and outgoing.
Enzo Maresca’s outfit are trying to offload Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell, among others, while yesterday were linked with a move for Brentford striker Ivan Toney. Meanwhile, a Jadon Sanco swap deal is still possible too, with Man United keen on Sterling and having got their main piece of business all-but wrapped up with Manuel Ugarte close to signing.
Additionally on Tuesday, Arsenal landed Mikel Merino, Man City sold Joao Cancelo and Spurs sent Manor Solomon on loan to Leeds in another busy few hours as transfer deadline day draws closer - and Wednesday is likely to bring much more of the same.
Follow the latest transfer news and updates in today’s live blog below:
Liverpool negotiate bargain price for Federico Chiesa
Liverpool have agreed a £10m fee with Juventus for Federico Chiesa.
The Italy winger will have a medical on Merseyside after the two clubs struck a deal, which could rise by a further £2.5m in add-ons.
Chiesa, who has entered the last year of his contract at Juventus, has been surplus to requirements under new manager Thiago Motta, who has not picked him for the first two games of their season.
And Liverpool are set to take advantage and sign him for a discounted price after the 26-year-old cost Juventus €50m from Fiorentina.
Manchester United make decision after talks with Chelsea over Ben Chilwell transfer
Manchester United are not acting on the availability of Ben Chilwell, despite Chelsea raising the prospect of a deal in ongoing talks between the two clubs.
Executives of both have been discussing whether they can resolve a number of squad issues with mutually beneficial deals, particularly the futures of Raheem Sterling, Jadon Sancho and Chilwell.
The left-back had been proposed by Chelsea due to United’s struggles in that area with Luke Shaw’s injury record, but the Old Trafford hierarchy have decided to press on with their own options. It is understood the figures involved in any prospective deal, as one factor, were way apart.
Manchester United on verge of completing £50m transfer for PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte
Manchester United are close to landing their main midfield target this summer after agreeing a £50.7m deal with Paris Saint-Germain for Manuel Ugarte.
The FA Cup winners will pay an initial €50m for the 23-year-old, with a possible extra €10m in add-ons, and he will undergo a medical.
Ugarte’s arrival will take their summer spending to around £200m after buying centre-backs Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt, full-back Noussair Mazraoui and forward Joshua Zirkzee.
The signing of Ugarte means United will have strengthened every outfield department of their side. They believe the former Sporting Lisbon player, who was named in the team of the tournament at the Copa America, is one of the best young midfielders in the game.
Man United continue overhaul with sale of Hannibal Mejbri
Manchester United have sold midfielder Hannibal Mejbri to Burnley for an initial £5.4m.
That fee could rise to £9.4m including add-ons while United have a high sell-on clause, initially set at 50 percent, and a buyback clause if they want to bring the Tunisia international back to Old Trafford.
Mejbri’s departure will help fund United’s signing of Manuel Ugarte after they agreed a £42.3m fee with Paris Saint-Germain, which could rise to £50.7m.
Leicester youngster heads for the Netherlands
20-year-old Leicester midfielder Zach Booth has left the club for Excelsior Rotterdam after four years as part of the academy set-up at the King Power Stadium. An American youth international, Booth joins the Dutch second tier club after a season on loan in the Eredisie last year; brother Taylor is also based in the country with Utrecht.
Ireland winger Chiedozie Ogbene makes return to Premier League
Luton winger Chiedozie Ogbene has completed a move to Premier League newcomers Ipswich for an undisclosed fee.
The 27-year-old Republic of Ireland international, who scored four times in 30 appearances for the Hatters in last season’s top flight, has signed a four-year contract.
Ogbene told Town TV: “I’m very excited and feel lucky to have this opportunity to play in the Premier League again.
“It’s an opportunity I had to grab with both hands and I can’t wait to be involved as soon as possible.”
Ogbene began his career in Ireland with Cork City and Limerick before spells at Brentford, Rotherham and Luton.
Everton progressing with deal for Orel Mangala
Everton appear to be inching towards a deal for Orel Mangala, with the Belgium international potentially boosting Sean Dyche’s midfield option with a loan move from Lyon. Multiple reports suggest a deal is edging towards completion - Everton of course lost Mangala’s international colleague Amadou Onana to Aston Villa earlier this summer.
Mangala spent the second half of last season on loan at Lyon from Nottingham Forest before making a permanent switch this summer. John Textor, who owns the French club, is attempting to buy Everton.
Andros Townsend left in limbo by new club’s transfer ban: ‘I don’t know who owns me’
Andros Townsend has been left in transfer limbo after leaving Luton Town with new club Antalyaspor unable to register the winger.
Townsend has signed a contract with the Turkish club after making the decision to depart English football, but his move came after Fifa imposed a transfer ban on the Super Lig side.
It means that while he is able to train with his teammates, the 33-year-old cannot be officially announced as an Antalyaspor player or feature in matches.
Neal Maupay likely to leave Everton
Neal Maupay’s time at an Everton may be at an end before the window closes - Sky Sports suggest that Marseille and two Premier League clubs are eyeing the striker.
Lyndon Dykes swaps QPR for Birmingham
A switch of clubs for Scottish striker Lyndon Dykes, who has left QPR after four years in London. The 28-year-old has signed a three-year contract with Birmingham.
“The club has a clear aim for where they want to go in the future,” said Dykes. “It is ambitious and that is like myself as a player. I want to get to the top and I am hoping that can be with Birmingham.
“There are quality players here and can’t wait to get started. It is a top-class club and I want to help it get back to where it belongs and further.”
