Liverpool completed their first transfer of the summer yesterday, signing Giorgi Mamardashvili - who won’t join the squad until next year. They are still chasing Federico Chiesa to add to Arne Slot’s side for this term, but it remains Chelsea who are involved in the most deals and speculation, both incoming and outgoing.

Enzo Maresca’s outfit are trying to offload Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell, among others, while yesterday were linked with a move for Brentford striker Ivan Toney. Meanwhile, a Jadon Sanco swap deal is still possible too, with Man United keen on Sterling and having got their main piece of business all-but wrapped up with Manuel Ugarte close to signing.

Additionally on Tuesday, Arsenal landed Mikel Merino, Man City sold Joao Cancelo and Spurs sent Manor Solomon on loan to Leeds in another busy few hours as transfer deadline day draws closer - and Wednesday is likely to bring much more of the same.

Follow the latest transfer news and updates in today’s live blog below: