US rapper Snoop Dogg set to travel to Swansea for first time since becoming co-owner

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg is set to make his first visit to Swansea later this month to attend a Championship match as a co-owner of the Welsh club.

The 54-year-old rapper, currently in Italy for the Winter Olympics, will be at the Swansea.com Stadium on Tuesday, February 24, for the home fixture against Preston.

Snoop Dogg became a co-owner in July as part of a consortium that includes former Ballon d’Or winner Luka Modric and US TV host Martha Stewart.

Swansea confirmed he would "appear pitchside before the game to lead supporters in a pre-match fan display" and visit local community areas.

Snoop Dogg tries his hand at curling in Cortina ( Andrew Milligan/PA Wire )

He told the club’s website: “I know it has been a long time coming, but I cannot wait to finally make my first visit to Swansea City.

“From the moment we talked about me becoming an owner, I have been looking forward to the chance to be with you all at the Swansea.com Stadium.

“I have heard so many great things about the atmosphere, especially when we play under the lights.

“When I watched the Wrexham game, where we showed we are the capital of Welsh football, the noise in the stadium sounded incredible even from over 5,000 miles away. I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

The rapper made headlines last week at the Winter Olympics, where he is an honorary coach for Team USA in Milan and Cortina as well as a special correspondent for broadcaster NBC, when he asked British curlers Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds for a photo.