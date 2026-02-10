Man murdered baby stepson ‘while full of rage’ after argument with ex-girlfriend

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man has been found guilty of killing his baby stepson after an argument with his ex-girlfriend.

Thomas Morgan, 29, murdered five-month-old Jensen-Lee Dougal at the family home in Swansea while “full of rage” following an argument with his ex-girlfriend earlier that day.

The baby died in hospital after suffering catastrophic brain damage, numerous fractures and extensive retinal bleeding to both of his eyes, Swansea Crown Court previously heard.

Morgan, of Gorseinon, Swansea, had claimed he tried to save Jensen-Lee’s life after he started choking, but was found guilty of his murder by a jury on Tuesday.

The court heard Morgan was in a relationship with Jensen-Lee’s mother, Jordan Dougal, and was treated as the baby’s stepfather.

Caroline Rees KC, prosecuting, said Morgan “seriously abused the trust placed in him” by assaulting Jensen-Lee on March 30 2024, the day before he died.

open image in gallery Swansea Crown Court ( Tim Ireland/PA )

Morgan had argued with Georgia Griffiths, his former partner, earlier that day, and was left alone with Jensen-Lee while the baby’s mother went to work.

There, Ms Dougal received a call from Morgan in which he told her the baby was choking and had stopped breathing, the court heard.

The five-month-old was taken to hospital but found to have a “devastating” brain injury, and was taken off life support the following day.

Ms Rees said: “The defendant, his temper raised and his fuse short after an argument with Georgia Griffiths, must have snapped and shaken Jensen-Lee with such violence that he caused devastating injuries which led to Jensen-Lee’s death in his mother’s arms at only five months old.”

Morgan denied inflicting serious injuries on Jensen-Lee and said he tried to save the baby after he fell ill in his care.

He will be sentenced on February 25.

Detective Chief Inspector Lianne Rees, of South Wales Police, said: “Today’s conviction brings some measure of justice, but in no way eases the profound heartbreak Jensen-Lee’s family continue to endure.

“I want to pay tribute to the members of the public, first responders and everyone involved in the desperate efforts to save Jensen-Lee’s life, when faced with the most unimaginable and tragic circumstances back in March 2024.

“I also want to acknowledge the incredible dignity and strength shown by Jensen-Lee’s family throughout this painful journey.

“Lastly, I would like to thank the investigation team, Crown Prosecution Service and Prosecution Counsel for their continued hard work throughout what has been a very difficult investigation and trial.”