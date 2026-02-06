British Olympic curlers make plea to Snoop Dogg after ‘starstruck’ encounter

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two members of the British Olympic curling team have made a plea to rapper Snoop Dogg to share the selfie he took of the trio at the Winter Olympics.

Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds were pictured with the US musician at the Cortina stadium in northern Italy on Friday.

The rapper, who is an honorary coach for Team USA as well as a special correspondent for broadcaster NBC, attended the curling mixed doubles match to watch the US team beat Canada in their event.

Mouat and Dodds, who also won their match against Sweden during the same session, were approached by Snoop, who asked to take a selfie with them.

Dodds said: “We walked past and we were just kind of like ‘there’s Snoop Dogg’, a bit starstruck, and then it was like ‘cool jacket’ because it had the US team on it and then we continued walking past and we got ushered back.

“They said ‘he wants a selfie with you’ and we said ‘OK!’.

“So, if Snoop Dogg’s team is reading this, can we please get the photo?

“We would love to get to the photo, we don’t have it so we are on a mission to try to get it.”

Mouat was surprised to learn Snoop was already familiar with the British curling stars.

He added: “We went back, took the photo and he said ‘I’ve heard about you’ which is crazy.

“We wish we had taken a photo on our phone but I think we were just kind of a bit starstruck at that point.”

Snoop carried the Olympic flame through the streets of Gallarate on Wednesday and was also been a torchbearer in Paris two years ago.

The rapper, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, also took to the ice himself to try sweeping a stone.

Mouat praised the Drop It Like It’s Hot rapper’s role in championing many sports, adding: “I love that he has become such a fan of the Olympics.

“I knew that about him and I love that he has become a massive advocate for the Olympics, I think that’s quite cool.

“He comes and supports every event, he doesn’t just go to the major ones so we were quite honoured he came to curling.”

Mouat, who won silver in the 2022 Beijing games with the men’s team, added: “We saw him at half-time.

“We saw he was sat next to (US curler) Cory (Thiesse)’s mum. He asked for a photo with us, so I am feeling pretty good about myself.”

Snoop is a keen sports fan and is also the co-owner of Championship football club Swansea City.

Curling was developed in Scotland in the 16th century and involves curlers sliding granite stones towards a scoring circle known as a house, while sweepers rub the ice ahead of the stone to help smooth the trajectory.