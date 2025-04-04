Saturday Acca Betting Tips: Football Predictions, Best Bets & 24/1 Accumulator

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Saturday Football Predictions

Draw & BTTS in Crystal Palace vs Brighton - 7/2 BetVictor

BTTS in Ipswich vs Wolves - 5/6 Betway

Over 2.5 goals in West Ham v Bournemouth - 4/5 Bet365

Sheffield United to beat Oxford - 10/11 William Hill

The fourfold pays 24/1 with Bet365

After some great midweek action, the Premier League is back in its usual fixture slots over Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

There are just three top-flight games kicking off at 3pm, but each game has a bearing on either the relegation scrap or race for Europe, so they should be hugely competitive.

We’ve compiled a four-fold from those three games and include one selection from the Championship to make an acca that returns at just under 25/1 with Bet365 and comparable odds on other football betting sites.

Crystal Palace vs Brighton Prediction

A last-gasp goal for Palace on Wednesday saved them from a shock defeat at Southampton. After winning five games in a row in all competitions, Oliver Glasner’s side trailed the Saints for 70 minutes before Matheus Franca grabbed an equaliser in added time.

Brighton weren’t as lucky as they were beaten 3-0 at home by Villa on Wednesday with Marcus Rachford, Marco Asensio and Donyell Malen all on target.

The M23 rivals are separated by four places and seven points, and it was Palace who came out on top when the sides met at the Amex earlier in the season.

Trevoh Chalobah opened the scoring before Ismaila Sarr scored twice to wrap up the victory. The visitors even scored Brighton’s goal, Marc Guehi putting through his own net.

Palace are looking to complete their first league double over Brighton since 1932-33, when the two sides were in the Third Division South, and for the first time ever in the top-flight.

Betting apps show Palace as the favourites at 6/4, while you can get 45/23 on Brighton and 13/5 on a draw.

Each of the last five league meetings between these two sides at Selhurst Park have finished 1-1 and a draw is a pretty good option.

Saturday accumulator prediction 1: Both teams to score and the game to finish in a draw - 7/2 BetVictor

Ipswich vs Wolves Prediction

A win for Wolves in this one would all-but relegate Ipswich as it would leave them 12 points adrift of Saturday’s opponents with just seven games to go.

Both teams go into the game on the back of vital wins in midweek, with Ipswich beating Bournemouth 2-1 and Wolves defeating West Ham thanks to Jorgen Strand Larsen’s third goal in two games.

With Matheus Cunha suspended the Norway striker couldn’t have found form at a better time, taking his tally for the season to 10.

When these two sides met earlier in the season it was the Tractor Boys who came out on top 2-1, thanks to Matt Doherty‘s own goal after 15 minutes and Jack Taylor’s 90th added-time winner.

Town have lost 10 home league matches this season, which is their most in a league season since 2010-11 in the Championship, while Wolves have won their last two away Premier League games, as many as in their previous 19 combined.

Saturday accumulator prediction 2: BTTS in Ipswich vs Wolves - 5/6 Betway

West Ham vs Bournemouth Prediction

After suffering a shock defeat at home to Ipswich on Wednesday, Bournemouth will be looking to bounce back when they travel to West Ham on Saturday.

The Hammers are without a win in the last three matches and were beaten 1-0 at Wolves on Tuesday to leave Graham Potters’ side 16th in the league table but 14 points clear of the relegation zone.

They are just 10 points behind Bournemouth who sit 10th in the table following a run of four defeats and one draw from their last five.

In their last four games, both teams have scored, and at least three goals have been scored. You can get 4/6 on both teams to score and 4/5 on over 2.5 goals.

Saturday accumulator prediction 3: Over 2.5 goals in West Ham v Bournemouth - 4/5 Bet365

Oxford vs Sheffield United Prediction

Leeds’ 2-2 draw at home to Swansea last weekend means Sheffield United have sole possession of top spot in the Championship, two points clear of Daniel Farke’s side.

There has been little to separate them and Leeds all season and now Burnley are level on points with Leeds as the trio battle it out for those two automatic promotion places.

Burnley and Leeds are both in action at 12:30 away at Coventry and Luton respectively, so depending on what happens, the Blades could be in a position to open up a sizeable lead with just six games to play.

In Oxford, they face a side hovering just above the bottom three, with just one win from their last 11 matches. That win came against Watford in their last home match but they have lost six during that run, including against Burnley, West Brom and Coventry.

In contrast, Chris Wilders’ side have won eight of their last 10, their only defeat coming against Leeds, while they also dropped points in a 1-1 draw with Bristol City.

Betting sites are offering 10/11 on an away win and the Blades should double up having seem off the U’s 3-0 in the reverse fixture.

Saturday accumulator prediction 4: Sheffield United to beat Oxford - 10/11 William Hill

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.