Real Madrid vs Juventus Betting Tips

Real to win and both teams to score - 12/5 Bet365

Vinicius Junior to score - 7/4 Betfred

One more member of Europe’s elite will bow out of the Club World Cup on Tuesday when Real Madrid and Juventus face off in the last 16 at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium (8pm, DAZN).

Al Hilal caused the biggest shock in the competition on Monday, when they knocked out the favourites in the Club World Cup odds, Manchester City, beating them 4-3 after extra time.

City’s exit followed the elimination of Champions League finalists Inter Milan, and we are guaranteed to lose another big name on Tuesday.

The winner of tonight’s tie will play either Borussia Dortmund or Monterrey and complete the quarter-final lineup.

Real Madrid go into the game with two wins and a draw in the competition so far, their only slip-up coming against Al Hilal when they were held to a 1-1 draw.

Juventus have won two and lost one of their three matches, losing 5-2 to City last time out to finish second in the Group G table.

Real Madrid vs Juventus Betting Preview: Real to progress

Real Madrid are now third favourites with betting sites to win the tournament behind Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, at odds of 5/1, but they are the favourites for this one.

Xabi Alonso’s men have steadily warmed up to the Club World Cup campaign, comfortably winning their last two games of the group stage and all without star forward Kylian Mbappe, who has been absent through illness but is available tonight.

The Spanish side have scored six and conceded just two goals so far, with Federico Valverde scoring twice and having nine attempts at goal.

Juve, on the other hand, have scored 11 but they have conceded six, including the five against City. Kenan Yildiz is their top scorer with three goals so far, from seven attempts, and Khephren Thuram has two assists.

Real Madrid vs Juventus prediction 1: Real to win and both teams to score - 12/5 Bet365

Real Madrid vs Juventus Best Bets: Vinicius Jr to add to his tally

Vinicius Jr scored his first goal of the tournament last time out in the 3-0 win over FC Salzburg to take his tally for the season to 24 from 63 appearances for club and country.

He also provided an assist for Valverde as he showed the kind of form we are all used to seeing from the 24-year-old.

Betting sites are offering 11/2 on him scoring first or last, or you can get 11/10 on him to score or assist again.

Real Madrid vs Juventus prediction 2: Vinicius Junior to score anytime - 7/4 Betfred

