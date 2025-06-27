Highbet is a new betting site that offers a very solid welcome offer for new customers, with a bet £10 get £30 in free bets promotion for signing up online.

This free bet offer matches some of the standout betting sites in the industry, with Bet365, William Hill and Tote all providing similar welcome offers.

It’s straightforward for customers to sign up and opt-in on the promotion via a link on this page, before depositing £10 via a debit card and betting £10 on any sport with odds of evens or greater.

Within 24 hours of your qualifying wager being settled, you’ll receive £30 in free accumulator bets, paid out as three £10 free acca bets, which must have four legs (of minimum 2/5) odds per leg and must be used within three days.

Be mindful that Highbet welcome offer winnings are capped at maximum £180.

We’ve produced a guide to the Highbet sign up offer, including information on the deal, how to access it and relevant details whether or not you need a Highbet promo code.

What is the Highbet Welcome Offer

The Highbet new customer offer is a simple bet and get offer where new customers who bet £10 get £30 in acca free bets to use on all sports.

Customers must opt-in on the promotion after clicking one of our links, and no Highbet bonus code is required to secure the promotion.

Customers must place a £10 deposit using a debit card only, and must then bet £10 on any sports market with odds of evens or greater within seven days of registering.

Once your qualifying wager is settled, your account will be credited with £30 in free bets. Bets come in the form of three £10 free bets for accumulators and are active for three days.

Free bets must be used on acca bets with four legs or more and minimum 2/5 odds per leg.

How to Claim the Highbet Free Bet Offer

Below, we’ve provided a step-by-step guide on how to claim the Highbet sign up offer:

Step 1: Use one of the links in this article to enter the Highbet site.

Step 2: Opt-in on the promotion before signing up for Highbet.

Step 3: Deposit £10 using a debit card.

Step 4: Bet £10 on any sports market with odds of evens or greater within seven days of registration.

Step 5: Once your qualifying wager has settled, you’ll receive £30 in acca free bets to use on markets.

Step 6: Bonus expires within three days.

Important Terms To Know

Below is a rundown of the key T&Cs for the offer, though full terms are available on the website:

Offer open to UK residents aged 18+ only.

Offer can only be claimed once per household or IP address.

Customers must opt-in on the promotion.

Customers must deposit £10 via debit card.

The qualifying £10 bet must be on a sports market with odds of evens or greater.

Full or partial cash out will not count as a qualifying bet.

Acca Bets are paid out upon settlement of the qualifying wager.

Free bets must be used on accas with four legs or more, with minimum 2/5 odds per leg.

Winnings are capped at £180 (£60 per free bet).

How the Highbet Welcome Offer Compares With Other Bookmakers

The Highbet welcome offer is solid compared to both established and new betting sites on the market. It provides new customers with £30 in free bets to use on the sportsbook after signing up online. In terms of value, the Highbet sign up offer matches William Hill and Bet365.

Where it differs is the odds threshold, requiring greater odds than the 1/2 and 1/5 from the leading betting sites. But, it still holds its own, albeit it does not have the flexibility of others.

Bettors must use their free bets on accas rather than any market on the sportsbook. The biggest issue is the winnings cap on the 3 x £10 acca free bets, which are limited at £60 per bet. So you’re only allowed to secure a maximum £180 winnings from your free bets.

Bookmaker Welcome offer Bonus code Betfred Bet £10 get £50 free bets BETFRED50 BetMGM Bet £10 get £40 free bets N/A William Hill Bet £10 get £30 free bets R30 Bet365 Bet £10 get £30 free bets INDY2025 BoyleSports Bet £10 get £40 bonuses N/A

Highbet Offers For Existing Customers

As well as the Highbet deposit bonus, there are plenty of offers for existing customers. These betting offers include:

Free Bets: The site rewards existing customers with regular Highbet free bet offers on a wide number of sports, surrounding major events. These include football, horse racing, tennis, basketball, American football and others.

Boosted Odds: Highbet boosts the value of odds across several markets on a number of sports, including football and horse racing, just as many competing football betting sites do.

Acca Boosts: Customers receive acca boosts on successful accas up to 100 per cent. Boosts start with a four-leg acca and go all the way up to 20 legs for the max 100 per cent bonus.

Racing Rewards: Users that place regular horse racing bets can qualify to earn racing rewards free bets worth £3.

Non Runner No Bet: As with other horse racing betting sites, Highbet offers the NRNB promo for a wide number of horse races, including major events such as Royal Ascot and Cheltenham Festival.

Cashback: Highbet offers cashback up to £50 on sports bets over the weekend. If your losses exceed your winnings, bettors will qualify to receive cashback on Monday.

Highbet Sign Up Offer Pros and Cons

Overall, the Highbet welcome offer provides good value compared with competing sites, with the ease of access and flexibility also big positives.

In addition, the usual £10 stake combined with a fair odds threshold makes it an offer that is suitable for every level of punter.

The fact that winnings are capped at £60 per free bet is a drawback, as is the limit to using free bets as accumulators, but overall this is an offer that will be worth claiming for many punters.

Pros Cons Comparative value with leading betting sites Winnings capped at £60 per free bet Flexible sports and markets Free bets limited to acca bets Fair odds threshold Short time to use free bets Easy to access with no promo code required

Responsible Gambling

Always practice responsible gambling. When using gambling sites be aware that sports betting can be addictive.

Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget. The same applies whether you’re using slot sites, casino sites, casino apps, betting apps, or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bets or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on betting sites, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.