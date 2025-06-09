Club World Cup odds: Latest Club World Cup betting odds

The 2025 Club World Cup begins on 14 June, with several of the world’s top clubs meeting in the USA to contest the inaugural edition of Fifa’s newest club competition.

The Club World Cup has taken on a new format to expand to 32 teams across eight groups, similar to that used in the World Cup up until 2022. Clubs including Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and newly crowned European champions Paris Saint-Germain will take part this year.

Club World Cup Winner Odds

The 2025 edition of the competition signals a change from the old format used since 2005. In previous years, the teams would meet in a smaller tournament in December, with the Champions League winners given a bye into a semi-final, and no group stages played at all. In previous editions, only seven teams competed.

Past winners include many of Europe’s most successful teams, such as Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

The new format may open up the competition to a host of sides competing, with clubs such as Porto, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus potentially able to avoid the more recent juggernauts such as Real Madrid or PSG.

In addition, the stronger of the non-European sides may be in a better position to advance, with 2024 Copa Libertadores winners Botafogo taking part alongside South American titans such as Boca Juniors, River Plate and Flamengo.

Match Betting

Punters will be able to bet on each match taking place in the tournament, from the group game all the way up to the final.

The tournament gets underway with Al Ahly vs Inter Miami at 1am, June 15, and there are some intriguing fixtures to look forward to in the group stages of the competition, including Paris Saint-Germain vs Atletico Madrid, Flamengo vs Chelsea, Bayern Munich vs Boca, Real Madrid vs Pachuca, Inter Milan vs River Plate and many more.

Group Winner Odds Betting

Group A

Group B

Group C

Group D

Group E

Group F

Group H

Some of the world’s top sides are taking part in the Club World Cup in 2025, with PSG the headline side after winning the Champions League – they’ll take on Atletico Madrid as one of the teams in Group B.

Group C is headlined by Bayern Munich and Boca Juniors, while Chelsea and Inter Milan have been placed in Groups D and E, with the latter also facing South American giants River Plate.

Fluminense are just one of the recent Copa Libertadores winners taking part in the competition and they are in Group F alongside Borussia Dortmund, while Man City and Juventus face off in Group H and 15-time European Cup winners Real Madrid are the big favourites in the Club World Cup odds to top Group H.

In each group, only the top two sides qualify for the knockout phase, with a potential $100m on offer to the club that wins the trophy.

Club World Cup Odds Explained

