Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

club world cup

Club World Cup 2025: Predict the results of every game from the group stages to the final

Predict every match, build your bracket, and follow your score with the live leaderboard

Thursday 12 June 2025 07:26 EDT
Comments
Predict every match, build your bracket, and follow your score with the live leaderboard.
Predict every match, build your bracket, and follow your score with the live leaderboard. (Getty Images)

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 is finally here – and now, you can be part of the action with our interactive prediction widget.

Think you can call the winners? Use the tool below to select which teams you believe will top each of the eight groups, then chart your path through the knockout rounds all the way to the final in New Jersey on July 13.

From Manchester City’s title defence to Real Madrid’s charge for another crown, the competition is packed with world-class talent – and it's your chance to prove you know how it’ll all unfold.

With global heavyweights like Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, PSG, and Copa Libertadores champions Botafogo joining the fray, the revamped 32-team tournament is set for fireworks across the US.

From Messi’s Inter Miami kicking off against Al Ahly, to blockbuster group-stage clashes like PSG versus Atletico Madrid, there’s no shortage of drama.

Once you've locked in your predictions, keep track of how you’re doing via the live leaderboard. Whether you're topping your office pool or just aiming to beat your friends, the widget updates in real time as the tournament progresses. As each result comes in, you’ll see how your bracket stacks up – and where you need a miracle in the knockout rounds.

So go ahead – make your picks, back your favourites, and see if you have what it takes to call the Club World Cup. Don’t forget to share your predictions in the comments!

Watch every Fifa Club World Cup game free on DAZN.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in