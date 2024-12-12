Rangers vs Tottenham LIVE: Europa League team news and line-ups ahead of battle of Britain at Ibrox

✕ Close 'It's madness' - Postecoglou fumes as Tottenham lose to Bournemouth

Rangers play host to Premier League opposition this evening when they take on Tottenham in the Europa League former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou returning to Ibrox.

Following a 4-1 win at Nice in their last European outing, Rangers are in a strong position. They sit eighth in the table with 10 points and can move within three points of current leaders Athletic Club if they defeat Spurs tonight.

Tottenham have only won one game from their last seven and back-to-back Premier League defeats has increased the pressure on Postecoglou have has faced calls from fans to be sacked. A trip to Glasgow may be the catalyst to reignite his team’s form however as the manager has a solid record against Rangers winning six of his 11 Old Firm derbies when in charge of Celtic.

Spurs are one place below Rangers in the Europa League following a 2-2 draw at home to Roma last time out but will want to leapfrog their rivals tonight.

