Pope Francis death latest: Tributes pour in after head of Catholic church dies aged 88
Tributes are being paid to the Pope, who died on Monday morning
Tributes are pouring in for the Pope Francis, who has died after leading the Catholic Church for 12 years.
The 88-year-old’s death was announced by senior Vatican officials on Monday, just one day after he made a surprise appearance to wish worshippers a happy Easter from the balcony of St Peter's Basilica.
Francis was hospitalised for several weeks in February, after suffering from a bout of double pneumonia. He returned to the Vatican in mid March to recover.
Cardinal Kevin Ferrell, the Vatican camerlengo, announced his death on Monday: "At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father.
"His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church."
“He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with faithfulness, courage, and universal love, especially for the poorest and most marginalised.”
Pope Francis, originally from Argentina and the first pope from Latin America, led the 1.4 billion-member church since 2013.
World leaders pay tribute to Pope Francis
Tributes have poured in from around the world after Pope Francis died on Easter Monday.
French President Emmanuel Macron said that throughout his pontificate Pope Francis had always sided with the most vulnerable and the most fragile, and that he did this with a lot of humility.
"In this time of war and brutality, he had a sense for the other, for the most fragile," Macron told reporters.
The President of Ireland said Francis approached his papacy with “a unique humility” and advocated for the importance of human dignity.
“As President of Ireland, may I join with all those across the world, from their different stations in life, who have expressed such profound sadness on learning of the death of Pope Francis,” Michael D Higgins said.
India’s prime minister Modi said he was “deeply pained by the passing of his holiness Pope Francis”, as Moscow’s Patriarchate also paid tribute on Monday
Russian news agency TASS reported the Patriarchate said that Francis had played a significant role in the active development of contacts between the Russian Orthodox Church and the Roman Catholic Church
The Vatican’s full official statement
On Monday, bells tolled in church towers across Rome after senior Vaitican officials announced Pope Francis’ death.
Cardinal Kevin Ferrell, the Vatican camerlengo, said: “Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow, I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning, The Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the Father’s house.
“His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His church.
“He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with faithfulness, courage, and universal love, especially for the poorest and most marginalised.
“With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of God, One and Triune.’’
Pictured: Mourners gather in Vatican City following the death of Pope Francis
A timeline of the life of Pope Francis: From Buenos Aires to Rome
Pope Francis had died at the age of 88, a senior Vatican official has announced.
History's first Latin American pontiff charmed the world with his humble style and concern for the poor but alienated conservatives with critiques of capitalism and climate change.
Bells tolled in church towers across Rome after the announcement, which was read out by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Vatican camerlengo, from the chapel of the Domus Santa Marta, where Francis lived.
Below, you can read the key events in the life of Jorge Mario Bergoglio, who became Pope Francis and died on Monday:
A timeline of the life of Pope Francis: From Buenos Aires to Rome
Political leaders pay tribute to Pope after 'profound loss'
Sir Ed Davey has paid tribute to Pope Francis as “a leader of compassion and courage”.
The Liberal Democrat leader said: “Pope Francis’s passing is a profound loss to millions across the world. He was a leader of compassion and courage, speaking up for those in need and calling for peace in a world too often divided.
“His influence reached far beyond the Church. He offered hope by reminding us of strength in kindness and faith.
“We should remember his example: stand up for what’s right, care for others, and hold onto compassion and hope.”
Pope gave final message in surprise Easter Sunday appearance
On Easter Sunday, one day before Pope Francis died, the Pontiff made a surprise appearance from the balcony of St Peter's Basilica.
Francis wished worshippers a happy Easter and blessed the thousands of people in Vatican City.
He was met with cheers from the crowd, who chanted "Viva il Papa", long live the Pope.
It was his longest public appearance since he left hospital after he was treated for double pneumonia.
Tributes pour in after Pope's death
World leaders have paid tribute to Pope Francis after the Vatican announced the pontiff’s death on Monday.
Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof described Francis as in every way a man of the people
"The global Catholic community bids farewell to a leader who recognised the burning issues of our day and called attention to them.
“With his sober way of life, acts of service and compassion, Pope Francis was a role model for many, Catholics and non-Catholics alike. We remember him with great respect," Schoof said.
Full story: Pope Francis dies aged 88 after double pneumonia battle
Pope Francis has died aged 88, after 12 years at the head of the Catholic Church.
Vatican camerlengo Cardinal Kevin Farrell announced the news on Monday.
The senior official said: "His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church.”
Read the full story by my colleague Alex Croft here:
Pope Francis dies aged 88 after double pneumonia battle
How will the next Pope be chosen?
Following the death of a pope, or in rare cases of resignation such as with Pope Benedict XVI, the Vatican convenes a papal conclave, in which the College of Cardinals come together to elect the Church’s next head.
The rules of the conclave, as of 22 January 2025, stated there are 138 electors of the 252 cardinals. Only those under the age of 80 may take part in the secret ballot in the Sistine Chapel.
Four rounds of voting would take place every day until a candidate receives a major two-thirds of the vote, in a process that typically lasts 15 to 20 days, per the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops website.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments