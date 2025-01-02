Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Rangers host Celtic in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon, with the visitors looking to extend their 14-point lead at the top of the table.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have been dominant domestically so far this term, having accumulated 50 points before the end of the year as well as winning the League Cup final against their old rivals earlier this month.

With much of the focus likely going into the club’s quest to qualify for the next round of the Champions League in January, a win today would go some way to potentially putting the title in their hands come May.

Rangers have struggled in recent weeks in the league, having drawn to Motherwell and lost to St Mirren in their last two matches, and Philippe Clement’s side already look like their title challenge could fail before 2025 even begins, though a win today could put them back into the fight.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is Rangers v Celtic?

Rangers v Celtic is due to kick off at 3pm GMT on Thursday, 2 January at Ibrox in Glasgow, Scotland.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting at 2pm.

If you do not have a Sky Sports subscription, you can buy a NOWTV day pass.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

For Rangers, Thomas Lawrence is a doubt after sitting out the last few matches with a knock, while John Souttar and Neraysho Kasanwirjo are not expected back until later in the month.

Hamza Igamane and Vaclav Cerny could make their returns to the forward line, with Nicolas Raskin likely to andhor midfield. Jack Butland will also miss out after being admitted to hospital with an internal bleed.

Celtic will be missing Odin Holm and James Forrest, but there are no new injury concerns after the win over St. Johnstone.

Rodgers will likely go with the same settled back five as he has used for much of the season, though captain Callum McGregor could return to the midfield in a deeper role.

In the forward line, the only ‘likely’ change would be Daizen Maeda coming in for Yang Hyun-Jun.

Predicted line-ups

Rangers XI: Kelly; Tavernier, Sterling, Propper, Yilmaz; Raskin; Dowell, Diomande, Cortes; Dessers, Danilo.

Celtic XI: Schmeichel; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Valle; Engels, Bernardo, Hatate; Kuhn, Furuhashi, Maeda.

Odds

Rangers win 2/1

Draw 5/2

Celtic win 5/4

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

Prediction

All form tends to go out the window in these derbies, with the recent League Cup final between these two sides providing a 3-3 draw in normal time. With the league leaders 14 points ahead, it’s certainly hard to see them losing, though they may settle for a draw on the day.

Rangers 2-2 Celtic.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.