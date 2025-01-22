Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City travel to the French capital to face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, with Pep Guardiola’s side in need of a positive result to secure a place in the competition’s play-offs.

City could yet climb into the automatic qualification places, but it would require plenty of luck in results elsewhere given they are languishing in the table.

And they face a PSG side that are flying in Ligue 1, with a nine-point lead at the top and having just welcomed new signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

However, the hosts are even lower in the Champions League’s league phase table, sitting outside the play-off positions, and will be desperate for a win that would take them above City to salvage their European campaign for now.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is PSG vs Man City?

PSG vs Man City is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday, 22 January at the Parc des Princes.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 7pm. Subscribers can also stream via discovery+.

Team news

City have no new injury concerns after the win over Ipswich, with Nathan Ake and John Stones still out for the near future and Oscar Bobb nearing a return some time next month.

Guardiola may field a similar side to the one that won at Portman Road, with Matheus Nunes impressing at right-back and Manuel Akanji and Ruben Dias again tasked with keeping a clean sheet.

In midfield, it remains to be seen whether the Spaniard will stick with the combination of Ilkay Gundogan and Mateo Kovacic anchoring midfield, though it is almost certain that Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Erling Haaland will keep their positions up top. Perhaps the only question mark is over Jeremy Doku, who could be replaced by Savinho on the wing.

For PSG, the main news is that new signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is not able to feature in the competition before the league phase ends, so he will not play a part.

Otherwise, centre-back Marquinhos is the only other injury doubt, with Ecuadorian defender Willian Pacho covering last time out.

Nuno Mendes and Warren Zaire-Emery will likely line up as wing-backs, with Vitinha and Fabian Ruiz in midfield.

In the forward positions, young wingers Bradley Barcola and Desire Doue should play alongside striker Lee Kang In.

Predicted line-ups

PSG XI: Donnarumma; Beraldo, Pacho, Hernandez; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Ruiz, Mendes; Barcola, Lee, Doue.

Man City XI: Ederson; Nunes, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Gundogan, Kovacic; Foden, De Bruyne, Savio; Haaland.

Odds

PSG win 6/4

Draw 13/5

Man City win 13/8

Prediction

With City improving it is still hard to bet against them winning any match in isolation, and though PSG will prove tougher opposition than some of their recent opponents, expect City to step up as they look to secure a place in the Champions League play-offs.

PSG 1-2 Manchester City.

