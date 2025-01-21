Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City have signed a second centre-back in as many days after bringing in Vitor Reis from Palmeiras for £30m.

The 19-year-old Brazilian joins Abdukodir Khusanov, who arrived from Lens for £34m, as part of a new-look defence that Pep Guardiola is building.

Reis, who has signed a four-and-a-half contract, said it was “a dream come true” to join City, while director of football Txiki Begiristain described the Brazil Under-17 international as “one of the most promising young defenders in the world”.

The teenager spoke to his fellow Brazilian Savinho before agreeing to join City and hopes to learn from new teammate Ruben Dias.

Reis said: “This is a dream come true. Since I was a young kid I’ve always dreamt with an opportunity just like this one. I’m excited to join Manchester City, one of the biggest clubs in the world. Everyone has seen the amazing achievements in recent seasons and I want to make my mark as we seek more trophies.

“Working with Pep Guardiola is something every young player wants to do and I know he can help me to develop into the best player I can be.”

Guardiola has now spent £64m on two inexperienced centre-backs this week with the Uzbekistan international Khusanov the older of the pair at just 20. They are a generation younger than the experienced trio of John Stones, Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake.

City’s defensive overhaul could continue this month with captain Kyle Walker, who has been omitted from the squad for their last three games as he explores the possibility of a move to a foreign club, a target for AC Milan.

Pep Guardiola has bolstered his defensive options ( Getty Images )

In turn, City are interested in Juventus full-back Andrea Cambiaso, while they are considering trying to sign his teammate, the defensive midfielder Douglas Luiz, on loan for the rest of the season.

They are also closing in on Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush after reaching a verbal agreement with Eintracht Frankfurt over the second highest scorer in this season’s Bundesliga.

But they have begun by signing two defenders, with City believing Reis has the potential to be one of the finest centre-backs in the game.

Begiristain added: “Vitor Reis is one of the most promising young defenders in the world and we’re delighted to been able to bring him here.

“In his short time in senior football in Brazil, he has shown he has the ability to go very far in the game and we know that working with Pep and our coaches will help to get the best out of him.

“He is excellent on the ball and outstanding in the air. He has all the attributes needed to be one of the best. Vitor is very young, but his quality is so high that we believe he can help us now and for a long time into the future.”