Erling Haaland has signed a 10-season contract to keep him at Manchester City until he is 33.

The striker, whose previous deal was set to expire in 2027, has put pen to paper on a seven-year extension in what is almost certainly the most lucrative contract City have given any player.

And the Norwegian, who has scored 111 goals in 125 games since his 2022 arrival from Borussia Dortmund, said he was delighted to agree to spend almost all of the rest of his career at City.

“I am super happy,” he said. “I am proud. It is difficult to put into words because it is a big moment. I am happy and that is the right words to use. I am super proud and happy and I am looking forward to staying here for a long time. In the end, speaking with the people I spoke with, the hunger and the support that I have been getting for the last couple of years from the board, from the bosses and from Pep [Guardiola], it was an easy decision. I am delighted.”

open image in gallery Erling Haaland has helped Manchester City to significant success since joining the club ( The FA via Getty Images )

Haaland’s new deal means that if he stays and stays fit, he is likely to go well past Sergio Aguero’s club record of 260 goals for City, and director of football Txiki Begiristain believes he will leave an “incredible legacy” at the Etihad Stadium.

The Norwegian scored 52 in his debut season, when he was named PFA Player of the Year and Footballer of the Year, and a further 38 in all competitions last year, retaining the Premier League Golden Boot.

He won a treble in his debut campaign at the club, including City’s first Champions League, and then helped them register a record fourth consecutive English league title last season.

Haaland’s contract is another step in a busy January as City begin to shape their future. They have reached a verbal agreement with Eintracht Frankfurt to sign forward Omar Marmoush, who could join Haaland in attack, and are closing in on Palmeiras defender Vitor Reis and Lens defender Abdukodir Khusanov.

open image in gallery Pep Guardiola has tied down his star striker for the foreseeable future ( PA Wire )

Begiristain added: “Everyone at the club is absolutely delighted that Erling has signed his new contract. The fact he is signed for so long demonstrates our commitment to him as a player, and his love of this club.

“He has made an incredible impact already in his time here and his amazing numbers and records speak for themselves. But in addition to his outstanding natural talent and ability, Erling’s dedication, professionalism, humility and desire to keep getting better sum up what we all strive to achieve at Manchester City.

“He is one of the finest strikers in world football, but Erling is still very young and will only continue to improve working under Pep and his coaching team. If he works hard, which I know he will, he will create an incredible legacy at this football club.

“Now he can focus on his game and continuing to play a huge part in helping us try to achieve even more success.”