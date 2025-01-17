Manchester City reach verbal agreement over Omar Marmoush signing
The Egypt forward has scored 20 times in 26 appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt this season.
Manchester City have reached a verbal agreement with Eintracht Frankfurt over the transfer of Omar Marmoush, the PA news agency understands.
The Egypt forward, who can operate across the frontline, has scored 20 times in 26 appearances for the German club in all competitions this season.
Fifteen of those goals have come in the Bundesliga, where he is only one strike behind the league’s top scorer, Harry Kane.
The 25-year-old, who has 35 international caps, has also provided nine league assists this term.
Marmoush joined Frankfurt on a free transfer from divisional rivals Wolfsburg in 2023, having begun his career at Wadi Degla in his homeland.
His imminent arrival at the Etihad Stadium will boost the attacking options of a City side who have won just three of their last 12 Premier League fixtures.
Pep Guardiola’s champions, who blew a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Brentford on Tuesday, sit sixth in the top flight – 12 points adrift of leaders Liverpool – ahead of travelling to Ipswich on Sunday.