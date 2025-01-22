Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Climate
PSG v Man City LIVE: Team news and line-ups as giants fight for their Champions League survival

Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City desperate for a vital three points as they fight for Champions League qualification

Harry Latham-Coyle
Wednesday 22 January 2025 13:54 EST
'Welcome to the City family' - Pep Guardiola heralds the arrival of new signings ahead of must-win game against PSG

Manchester City travel to France to face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League with both sides in desperate need of competition points.

Pep Guardiola’s side sit in 24th in the competition’s new league table, occupying the final play-off spot as things stand. Their hosts are also struggling, sitting one point and two places below their opponents, setting up this contest as a crucial encounter with just one matchweek to come.

PSG will leapfrog their opponents with a win. While their continental campaign has stuttered, domestically the French capital club are flying, with Luis Enrique’s men still unbeaten in Ligue 1 this season and hoping to transfer that form into Europe. While not quite winner takes all with both facing weaker opposition next week, defeat for either would leave them drinking at the last chance saloon as a slightly strange format begins to deliver its promised jeopardy.

Follow all the Champions League action from the Parc des Princes in our live blog below:

Team news - Paris Saint-Germain

Achraf Hakimi returns for PSG at right back, while Bradley Barcola joins Desire Doue and Lee Kang In up front.

PSG XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha, Joao Neves; Barcola, Doue, Lee.

Harry Latham-Coyle22 January 2025 18:51

Team news - Manchester City

It looks like Matheus Nunes at right back again for Manchester City, with Savinho and Bernardo Silva brought in further forward.

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Nunes, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Kovacic; Savinho, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden; Haaland.

Harry Latham-Coyle22 January 2025 18:47

Fallen giants PSG and Man City clash in Champions League game of sudden death

Before the line-ups drop, here’s a bit of pre-match reading from senior football correspondent Richard Jolly:

Two of the superclubs are now scrambling to get into the top 24. The champions of France and England kick off in 26th and 24th place, respectively. “The match comes at a tough time in terms of the league,” added Luis Enrique. “We have seven points and they have eight. I don’t think anyone could predict Manchester City would have this number of points ahead of matchday seven.”

Read more:

Fallen giants PSG and City clash in Champions League sudden death

Two clubs who made a habit of reaching the latter stages of the Champions League in recent years find themselves on the brink of elimination as they meet in the new-look competition

Lawrence Ostlere22 January 2025 18:39

PSG v Man City – predicted line-ups

Here’s how the two sides could line up tonight:

PSG XI: Donnarumma; Beraldo, Pacho, Hernandez; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Ruiz, Mendes; Barcola, Lee, Doue.

Man City XI: Ederson; Nunes, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Gundogan, Kovacic; Foden, De Bruyne, Savio; Haaland.

Lawrence Ostlere22 January 2025 18:31

PSG team news

For PSG, the main news is that new signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is not able to feature in the competition before the league phase ends, so he will not play a part.

Otherwise, centre-back Marquinhos is the only other injury doubt, with Ecuadorian defender Willian Pacho covering last time out.

Nuno Mendes and Warren Zaire-Emery will likely line up as wing-backs, with Vitinha and Fabian Ruiz in midfield.

In the forward positions, young wingers Bradley Barcola and Desire Doue should play alongside striker Lee Kang In.

Lawrence Ostlere22 January 2025 18:23

Man City team news

City have no new injury concerns after the win over Ipswich, with Nathan Ake and John Stones still out for the near future and Oscar Bobb nearing a return some time next month.

Guardiola may field a similar side to the one that won at Portman Road.

Lawrence Ostlere22 January 2025 18:16

How to watch PSG v Man City tonight

PSG vs Man City is due to kick off at 8pm GMT tonight at the Parc des Princes.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 7pm. Subscribers can also stream via discovery+.

Lawrence Ostlere22 January 2025 18:05

PSG v Man City – Champions League

Manchester City travel to the French capital to face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, with Pep Guardiola’s side in need of a positive result to secure a place in the competition’s play-offs.

City could yet climb into the automatic qualification places, but it would require plenty of luck in results elsewhere given they are languishing in the table.

And they face a PSG side that are flying in Ligue 1, with a nine-point lead at the top and having just welcomed new signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

However, the hosts are even lower in the Champions League’s league phase table, sitting outside the play-off positions, and will be desperate for a win that would take them above City to salvage their European campaign for now.

Lawrence Ostlere22 January 2025 17:50

PSG v Man City – Champions League

This is exactly the sort of match Uefa hoped to conjure up with their new format for the Champions League: two giants of Europe coming to blows with plenty at stake. PSG meet Manchester City, and the loser here tonight is in real danger of going out of the competition at the first hurdle.

Lawrence Ostlere22 January 2025 17:39

PSG v Man City – Champions League

Good evening and welcome along to a crucial clash in the Champions League as two of the richest clubs world football, PSG and Manchester City, clash in Paris, with both needing points to salvage their campaign.

Follow all the action right here.

Lawrence Ostlere22 January 2025 17:30

