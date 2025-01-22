✕ Close 'Welcome to the City family' - Pep Guardiola heralds the arrival of new signings ahead of must-win game against PSG

Manchester City travel to France to face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League with both sides in desperate need of competition points.

Pep Guardiola’s side sit in 24th in the competition’s new league table, occupying the final play-off spot as things stand. Their hosts are also struggling, sitting one point and two places below their opponents, setting up this contest as a crucial encounter with just one matchweek to come.

PSG will leapfrog their opponents with a win. While their continental campaign has stuttered, domestically the French capital club are flying, with Luis Enrique’s men still unbeaten in Ligue 1 this season and hoping to transfer that form into Europe. While not quite winner takes all with both facing weaker opposition next week, defeat for either would leave them drinking at the last chance saloon as a slightly strange format begins to deliver its promised jeopardy.

Follow all the Champions League action from the Parc des Princes in our live blog below: