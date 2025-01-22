PSG v Man City LIVE: Team news and line-ups as giants fight for their Champions League survival
Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City desperate for a vital three points as they fight for Champions League qualification
Manchester City travel to France to face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League with both sides in desperate need of competition points.
Pep Guardiola’s side sit in 24th in the competition’s new league table, occupying the final play-off spot as things stand. Their hosts are also struggling, sitting one point and two places below their opponents, setting up this contest as a crucial encounter with just one matchweek to come.
PSG will leapfrog their opponents with a win. While their continental campaign has stuttered, domestically the French capital club are flying, with Luis Enrique’s men still unbeaten in Ligue 1 this season and hoping to transfer that form into Europe. While not quite winner takes all with both facing weaker opposition next week, defeat for either would leave them drinking at the last chance saloon as a slightly strange format begins to deliver its promised jeopardy.
Follow all the Champions League action from the Parc des Princes in our live blog below:
Team news - Paris Saint-Germain
Achraf Hakimi returns for PSG at right back, while Bradley Barcola joins Desire Doue and Lee Kang In up front.
PSG XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha, Joao Neves; Barcola, Doue, Lee.
Team news - Manchester City
It looks like Matheus Nunes at right back again for Manchester City, with Savinho and Bernardo Silva brought in further forward.
Manchester City XI: Ederson; Nunes, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Kovacic; Savinho, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden; Haaland.
PSG team news
For PSG, the main news is that new signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is not able to feature in the competition before the league phase ends, so he will not play a part.
Otherwise, centre-back Marquinhos is the only other injury doubt, with Ecuadorian defender Willian Pacho covering last time out.
Nuno Mendes and Warren Zaire-Emery will likely line up as wing-backs, with Vitinha and Fabian Ruiz in midfield.
In the forward positions, young wingers Bradley Barcola and Desire Doue should play alongside striker Lee Kang In.
Man City team news
City have no new injury concerns after the win over Ipswich, with Nathan Ake and John Stones still out for the near future and Oscar Bobb nearing a return some time next month.
Guardiola may field a similar side to the one that won at Portman Road.
How to watch PSG v Man City tonight
PSG vs Man City is due to kick off at 8pm GMT tonight at the Parc des Princes.
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 7pm. Subscribers can also stream via discovery+.
This is exactly the sort of match Uefa hoped to conjure up with their new format for the Champions League: two giants of Europe coming to blows with plenty at stake. PSG meet Manchester City, and the loser here tonight is in real danger of going out of the competition at the first hurdle.
PSG v Man City – Champions League
Good evening and welcome along to a crucial clash in the Champions League as two of the richest clubs world football, PSG and Manchester City, clash in Paris, with both needing points to salvage their campaign.
Follow all the action right here.