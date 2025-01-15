There are positives – Reece James upbeat despite Chelsea’s winless run extending

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Reece James said there are positives to be taken by Chelsea after his stoppage-time free-kick salvaged a 2-2 draw against Bournemouth.

Enzo Maresca’s side are now five games without a win in the Premier League despite their captain’s dramatic late intervention at Stamford Bridge.

That run has seen them drop from second place towards the end of December, when they were considered the side most likely to challenge leaders Liverpool, to fourth and at risk of dropping out of the Champions League places.

It was a wasteful display from Chelsea who spurned numerous chances to add to the goal scored by Cole Palmer in the 13th minute.

Goals from Justin Kluivert and Antoine Semenyo then put Bournemouth 2-1 ahead before the late drama.

“It was disappointing to only take a point from the game,’ said James, who came on as a second-half substitute for his first league appearance since November.

“We were dominating most of the game and we should have walked away with three points.

“Collectively as a team we had chances in the first half and sometimes in games when you don’t take the chances, the game goes on and they managed to get two goals.

“There are positives to take. The amount of chances we created for example. Anyone can beat anyone, we just have to put this game behind us now and take it game by game.”

For James it was a first league goal since he netted in a 2-2 draw with Tottenham in August 2022, marking his return to the team after the latest in a long line of hamstring injuries that have wrecked much of the last three seasons.

“It was a great feeling to score and to score at home,” he said.

“I wanted to help the team get some points in a difficult game. Injuries can happen at any time. There are many highs and many lows. I just hope I can stay healthy now.”

Chelsea have recalled Trevoh Chalobah from his loan spell at Crystal Palace amid their defensive injury problems.

The 25-year-old was due to spend the rest of the season at Selhurst Park but his parent club have activated a clause to terminate the arrangement early.

Maresca is without defender Wesley Fofana possibly until the end of the season, with Benoit Badiashile – considered the only other defender in the squad with Fofana’s profile – out until at least February.

Chalobah made 58 Premier League appearances for Chelsea but was not in Maresca’s plans at the start of the campaign.

A statement from Palace, for whom he made 14 league appearances, said: “Everyone at the club would like to thank Trevoh for his hard work and achievements in red and blue, and wish him the very best for his future.”