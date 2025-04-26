Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump doubts Vladimir Putin’s willingness to end his war on Ukraine and adds that further sanctions on Russia may be needed.

The president made the observation in a Truth Social post from aboard Air Force One as he returns to the U.S., having attended the funeral of Pope Francis at which he held a one-on-one meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Vatican.

Trump called out the Russian leader for the continued bombing of civilian areas of Ukraine.

“There was no reason for Putin to be shooting missiles into civilian areas, cities and towns, over the last few days. It makes me think that maybe he doesn’t want to stop the war,” Trump posted on his social media platform.

“He's just tapping me along, and has to be dealt with differently, through ‘Banking’ or ‘Secondary Sanctions?’ Too many people are dying!!!”

Meanwhile, in Moscow, Putin has reiterated the Russian side's readiness for talks with Ukraine without preconditions at a meeting with Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff, Interfax news agency reported on Saturday, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Witkoff met Putin for three hours in Moscow on Friday to discuss the U.S. plan to end the war in Ukraine, and Trump had previously said the two sides were “very close to a deal,” despite apparent differences in their positions.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, right, and US President Donald Trump, talk before the funeral of Pope Francis (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) ( AP )

Zelensky posted his account of his meeting with President Trump on Telegram, writing: “Good meeting. One-on-one, we managed to discuss a lot. We hope for a result from all the things that were spoken about.”

He said those topics included: “The protection of the lives of our people. A complete and unconditional ceasefire. A reliable and lasting peace that will prevent a recurrence of war.”

Zelensky added: “It was a very symbolic meeting that has the potential to become historic if we achieve joint results. Thank you, President Donald Trump!”

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday, after a “very positive” exchange with Zelensky at the Vatican, that Ukraine was ready for an unconditional ceasefire and that the so-called “Coalition of the Willing” led by France and Britain would continue working on achieving that, as well as a lasting peace.

“Ending the war in Ukraine. That is an objective that we share in common with President Trump,” Macron wrote in a post on the social media platform X.

“Ukraine is ready for an unconditional ceasefire. President Zelensky told me that again today. He'd like to work with the Americans and the Europeans to put it into effect.”

President Trump’s latest remarks on Putin and the Ukraine war came at the end of a grievance-filled tirade, initially attacking “The Failing New York Times” for its coverage suggesting that Ukraine should get back territory taken by Russia.

“Including, I suppose, Crimea, and other ridiculous requests, in order to stop the killing that is worse than anything since World War II,” wrote Trump.

He attacked his predecessors, Barack Obama and Joe Biden, for their handling of Russia’s ambitions in Ukraine, saying the conflict was “Sleepy Joe Biden’s War, not mine,” and calling Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea “the Obama Crimea Giveaway.”