Eubank Jr vs Benn LIVE: Start time and second weigh-in updates

Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn share intense staredown at final press conference

It all comes down to this: Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn meet in a grudge match tonight, more than two years after they were first due to fight – and over 30 years after their fathers last clashed.

In 1990, Eubank Sr stopped Nigel Benn, who fought his rival to a draw in their 1993 rematch. Now, the sons square off at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in a unique extension of their fathers’ feud. And there is genuine bad blood between Eubank Jr and Benn, with the former taking great issue with his opponent’s adverse drug-test findings in 2022, which thwarted their planned bout that year.

Benn, 28, was subsequently suspended in Britain but fought twice in the US, staying unbeaten and finally being cleared to box on home soil in late 2024. Meanwhile, 35-year-old Eubank Jr has competed three times since, trading stoppage wins with Liam Smith and TKOing Kamil Szeremeta more recently.

Tonight, Benn fights two weights above his usual division, as he meets Eubank Jr at middleweight, although the latter was heavily fined for a minor weigh-in miss and also had a rehydration clause to battle; but he weighed-in under the 170lb allowance this morning.

All aspects make for a huge night for British boxing, as the rivals top a stacked card in London. What's more: Nigel will be in his son's corner, although Sr's strained relationship with Jr means the elder Eubank is due to be absent. Follow live updates and results from Eubank Jr vs Benn and the undercard fights, below.