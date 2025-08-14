Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

2025/26 Premier League Best Bets

Liverpool to win the Premier League - 7/4 Bet365

Arsenal, Manchester City & Chelsea to finish in the top four - 8/5 Bet365

Sunderland, Burnley & Leeds to be relegated – 7/2 Ladbrokes

The 2025/26 Premier League season is shaping up to be one of the most competitive editions of the top flight in quite some time, which presents an issue when studying the odds on betting sites.

Liverpool are looking to defend the title they won at a canter last season and are the favourites in the Premier League odds to repeat. However, the bookmakers also seem to rate the chances of Arsenal and Manchester City highly.

The Gunners are looking to end a run of three consecutive second-place finishes and a bounce-back campaign from City seems likely after their trophyless 2024/25.

Chelsea are a distant fourth in the football odds for the title but enter the new season with hope after their Club World Cup success. Outside of last season’s top four, Newcastle will hope to build on last season’s EFL Cup success, despite a difficult summer window and both Manchester United and Tottenham start the season desperate to make up for bottom-half finishes last term.

The fight for Europe will likely be between the aforementioned sides, though Aston Villa will continue to threaten and we may even have surprise sides in the running, with Everton among those to have enjoyed a promising summer window.

At the other end of the table, the newly promoted sides face a tough task to bring themselves to the required level, though Sunderland are making a go of it with a summer spend of over £100m. While the Blacks Cats will be favourites to go down on football betting sites, alongside Leeds and Burnley, the notable weakening of teams including Brentford and Bournemouth means the fight for survival could be much tighter than it was last season.

Ahead of the new season starting, we’ve picked out our favourite Premier League betting tips for the title winner, top four and the relegated sides, with odds of 31/1 in a three-fold accumulator.

Premier League betting preview: Reds can go back-to-back

Liverpool surprised pretty much everyone by easing to the title last season, with Arne Slot arriving and transforming his squad with barely a single signing before winning the league by late April and ending the season 10 points ahead.

And if that performance wasn’t impressive enough, Slot has moved quickly to set up his team to build on that 20th top-flight title, spending around £200m before the season begins to add Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong – and all that is before the potential £100m+ signing of Alexander Isak.

While direct rivals Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea have also improved their squads, they don’t look like they’ve done enough to bridge the gap from last season, let alone considering the additions that the Reds have made and could yet add.

Premier League prediction 1: Liverpool to win the Premier League - 7/4 Bet365

Premier League betting preview: Top four to stay the same

Last season produced a surprisingly tight battle for the top four, and with Liverpool pulling clear of the chasing pack, it became one of the more intriguing issues towards the end of the season.

Though the Reds and Arsenal secured their places comfortably, the availability of a fifth Champions League place for the Premier League meant that the race for Europe was even more interesting, with Manchester City and Chelsea eventually taking the remaining top four places and Newcastle sneaking into fifth.

While Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest were originally well-placed to qualify, both fell away as the differences in squad quality shone through later into the season.

And that issue will likely come to the fore once again in 2025/26, with Villa, Forest and especially Newcastle outsiders in the Premier League top four odds having endured underwhelming transfer windows due to PSR limits and the loss of important players.

Conversely, last year’s top four have all invested heavily and are in line to improve dramatically, with almost half a billion pounds spent between them this summer.

The gap between the bigger sides continues to grow and it seems unlikely that Newcastle and Villa will challenge for the top four again, especially with European commitments of their own this season.

The upcoming season could well see a four-team title battle between Liverpool, Arsenal, City and Chelsea, and while one or two will inevitably fall away they should have far too much quality for the rest of the sides in the race for Europe, even if Spurs or Manchester United improve markedly.

Premier League prediction 2: Arsenal, Manchester City & Chelsea to finish in the top four - 8/5 Bet365

Premier League relegation betting: Promoted sides to go straight back down?

Such is the financial power of the top flight that every season begins with the newly promoted sides as the heavy favourites in the Premier League relegation odds to go straight back down.

It is a scenario that has played out in each of the last two seasons with the three promoted sides relegated both last season and in 2023/24.

Before 23/24, that had only happened once in Premier League history, and three years ago the reverse happened, with the three promoted sides all staying up.

The new sides are certainly giving it a go, with Sunderland having spent over £100m and both Burnley and Leeds having made notable additions in key areas of the pitch.

While the latter two sides can benefit from the financials of a few recent seasons in the Premier League, it is likely that Sunderland will find life hardest back in the top flight, though neither is particularly well equipped to survive as it stands.

Even clubs who were poor last season and lucky to avoid the drop – such as West Ham and Wolves – should still be stronger than the promoted sides, with fewer weak links and more star quality in key positions.

Granted it would be surprising if all three promoted teams went back down three seasons in a row, but such is the gap that it is difficult to recommend a wager against it, especially when the biggest spenders only got 76 points in the second division last term.

While Sunderland are justified favourites for the drop in the Premier League relegation odds and Leeds look destined for relegation once more, Burnley could well stay up with a couple more astute signings.

While a wager on two of the three to go back down is offered around 8/11 on Premier League betting sites, a bet on all three to return to the Championship is offered at a more valuable 7/2.

Premier League prediction 3: Sunderland, Burnley & Leeds to be relegated – 7/2 Ladbrokes

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.