Nottingham Forest host Crystal Palace in this week’s intriguing Monday night offering, a match between two teams who have started the campaign with surprising form (8pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

Nuno Espirito Santo has brought a level of calm to Forest after their flirt with relegation last season. His side continue to show guts in difficult moments, highlighted by holding on for a draw against Chelsea despite facing the last 10 minutes a man down after James Ward-Prowse’s red card.

Forest sit 10th in the table with just one loss from seven games, an impressive feat considering they’ve taken on Liverpool, Brighton and Chelsea away already. Victory at Anfield showcased Forest at their best; hard to break down, assured on the ball and able to punish on the counter. Expectations are perhaps shifting, with a game against Palace now representing points supporters will anticipate getting.

Palace’s dismal form will also play into that feeling from the Forest crowd. Oliver Glasner’s stunning end to last season is a world away, as Palace loiter in the bottom three without a win, and football betting sites make them 7/1 to fall through the Premier League’s trap door.

Consecutive draws against Chelsea, Leicester and Manchester United suggested an uptick in performance, but losses to Everton and Liverpool now have the side in an unexpected position.

They travel to the East Midlands needing a big result. The gut-busting, energetic football of last season continues to be conspicuous by its absence, and before long, the once untouchable Glasner will find himself under pressure. The first match after the international break is the perfect opportunity to flip momentum, though, as Palace hunt their maiden three points of a season that is now two months old.

Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace betting preview: Wood sets the tone

Chris Wood has notched the first goal in four of Forest’s seven Premier League matches so far. The New Zealander’s clinical nature makes him a strong favourite to do the same again with betting sites, as his ability to find the right position at the right moment often allows him to score with a simple finish.

Nuno has filled his midfield with good passers and those who funnel possession wide. Tricky wingers such as Callum Hudson-Odoi and Anthony Elanga naturally draw the opposition to their position, allowing Wood space to make his move in the box.

Palace’s back three are susceptible to being easily separated, leaving huge gaps for someone of Wood’s intelligence to take advantage. He does miss chances, but he plays so close to goal that it’s likely he will receive more than one decent opportunity to get on the scoresheet.

Wood has scored the opening goal inside 25 minutes three times this season, making him a decent shout to do the same again.

Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace prediction 1: Chris Wood first goalscorer – 6/1 Unibet

Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace tips: One more draw

They say football is defined by small margins. Both teams are evidence of this, having played a combined 14 games and accumulated seven draws between them.

Forest are proving hard to beat, with only Fulham managing to get one over them, while Palace’s increased fight has had them just missing out on a winner on multiple occasions; Andre Onana’s stunning double save for United the best example of where the result could have been so much better for the Eagles.

Despite differences in fortune, both teams are finding clean sheets difficult to come by. Forest have kept Southampton and (somehow) Liverpool at bay, while only a toothless United have failed to score against Palace.

Premier League betting sites expect there to be goals in this game. Both teams are likely to go for it; Forest to maintain their excellent start and Palace in an attempt to quash the passivity that has limited their results so far.

Forest and Palace both somehow failing to win seems a probable shout in what should be an entertaining battle with plenty of goals.

Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace prediction 2: Match to result in a draw with both teams to score – 15/4 bet365

