The Boat Race returns this afternoon for another day of rowing action on the River Thames as Oxford and Cambridge renew their historic rivalry.

This year’s race has been surrounded by controversy in the build-up to the pivotal day, with a prolonged row over eligibility rules dominating the headlines after Olympian Tom Ford was banned from taking part for Cambridge.

Three post-graduate teacher training students have also been caught up in the crossfire and were deemed ineligible less than a month before the two universities were scheduled to face off.

Oxford are seeking to end years of Cambridge domination of the event after the latter university won both the men’s and women’s races in superb fashion last year. Cambridge have won seven years in a row in the women’s race and six of the last eight men’s editions.

