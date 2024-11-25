Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Newcastle United host West Ham United on Monday night in the Premier League, with both sides in need of the points for somewhat different reasons.

The Magpies had a fairly indifferent start to the campaign but two wins on the bounce before the international break leaves Eddie Howe’s team in eighth, only one point behind the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea before the weekend’s action began.

In a congested top half of the table, consistency will be key to their hopes of attaining European football for next term and staying ahead of the likes of Aston Villa, Spurs and Manchester United will be vital to doing so.

As for the Hammers, Julen Lopetegui has had a very poor start to his time in charge and although he’s not concerned about talk of pressure, three wins from 11 matches tells its own story.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the match?

Newcastle host West Ham at 8pm GMT on Monday 25 November.

Where can I watch?

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, while subscribers can stream on the Sky Go app.

What is the team news?

Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles and Emil Krafth remain out, while Dan Burns is suspended. Kieran Tripper and Callum Wilson both need fitness tests for the hosts.

West Ham also have suspensions with Mohammed Kudus and Edson Alvarez banned, while Niclas Fullkrug remains injured.

Predicted lineups

NEW - Pope, Livramento, Schar, Kelly, Hall, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock, Gordon, Isak, Joelinton

WHU - Fabianski, Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Emerson, Rodriguez, Bowen, Soucek, Paqueta, Summerville, Antonio

Odds

Newcastle 1/2

Draw 4/1

West Ham 11/2

Prediction

Newcastle to make it more misery for Lopetegui. Newcastle 2-0 West Ham.

