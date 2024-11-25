Newcastle vs West Ham LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as struggling Hammers face test

✕ Close Ed Sheeran crashes Ruben Amorim post-match interview

Newcastle United host West Ham in the Premier League.

The Magpies have had mixed form at times this season but after some impressive recent results, including a win over Arsenal, three points tonight could take Eddie Howe’s team into the top six and just one point below Chelsea in third.

West Ham have had a much poorer start to their season, with Julen Lopetegui’s side languishing in 14th, just three points above the relegation places.

And with matches against fellow strugglers Leicester and Wolves coming up – as well as a match at home to Arsenal up next – the Hammers desperately need a win as they head into one of the most congested periods in the fixture list in December.

Follow all the latest build-up, news and updates below: