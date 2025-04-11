The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission.
Newcastle vs Manchester United prediction: Isak to lead Magpies to vital win
Read our free betting tips ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash at St James’ Park
Newcastle vs Manchester United Betting Tips
- Newcastle to win & both teams to score - 21/10 William Hill
- Alexander Isak to score anytime - 6/5 Bet365
Newcastle United face Manchester United at St James’ Park in the Premier League on Sunday (4.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event), with the hosts looking to strengthen their grip on a Champions League place with just seven matches left to play.
The Magpies are sitting in fifth on 53 points, level with fourth-placed Chelsea and a point above Manchester City in fifth, though they have a game in hand on both sides.
With just eight points separating Eddie Howe’s side and 10th-placed Bournemouth, Newcastle can hardly afford to drop points at this crucial stage of the season, though the top flight is now guaranteed an extra place in next season’s Champions League.
And this weekend brings a match against a struggling Manchester United side, who are languishing in 13th after last week’s draw in the Manchester derby.
Thursday’s 2-2 draw with Lyon in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie means it’s three wins in the last 11 games for Ruben Amorim’s men, and their struggles are reflected on betting sites, with the Magpies strong favourites at 7/10, with United priced as high as 7/2 to get the win.
Newcastle vs Manchester United Betting Preview: Magpies to Stay in European Contention
When these two sides met in December at Old Trafford, it was a one-sided affair in which the Magpies could’ve been out of sight within the first half an hour, with Alexander Isak opening the scoring within four minutes.
Football betting sites expect the Magpies to do the double over the Reds Devils, who are having to hot-foot it back from Lyon to face an in-form Newcastle who ended a 70-year trophy drought last month.
And riding the wave of that success could well be the key to Howe taking his side back into the Champions League after a one-year hiatus.
But despite the high likelihood of Newcastle winning the game, Eddie Howe’s side are capable of leaking goals – having conceded four in their last five – and that could help United add to their run of scoring in four of their last five away games.
With that in mind, a bet on Newcastle to win but both teams to score could offer value at 21/10 on a handful of Premier League betting sites, including William Hill.
Newcastle vs Manchester United prediction 1: Newcastle to win & both teams to score - 21/10 William Hill
Newcastle vs Manchester United tips: Isak to get on the scoresheet
While Alexander Isak may be coming towards the end of the best season of his career, the Swedish striker has catapulted himself to stardom and now stands among the world’s best in his position.
The 25-year-old now has 24 goals in 35 games for the Magpies this season, including the eventual winner in the Magpies’ Carabao Cup triumph at Wembley.
And having gone close to equalling the league’s record for goals scored in consecutive games, Isak heads into the summer as hot property among the continent’s top sides.
In December, Isak ran the United defence ragged, opening the scoring and contributing plenty in attack as his side eased to a 2-0 win.
And having scored four goals over his last four matches, you wouldn't bet against him adding to his tally of 20 league goals this weekend.
Ahead of the match, the Swede is plus odds on most betting apps to score anytime.
Newcastle vs Manchester United prediction 2: Alexander Isak to score anytime - 6/5 Bet365
