Premier League guaranteed fifth Champions League spot after Arsenal beat Real Madrid
Arsenal’s 3-0 victory over the holders means that at least five Premier League sides will be in next year’s Champions League
The Premier League will be guaranteed at least five teams in the 2025/26 edition of the Champions League after Arsenal’s thrilling 3-0 victory over Real Madrid on Tuesday night.
Two additional spots in the Champions League are available to the leagues in the countries with the highest Uefa co-efficients, with countries earning co-efficient points based on how their sides perform.
A win adds two points, while a draw adds one, with all the points earned by each club added up and divided by the number of clubs that league has participating in Europe.
And ahead of kick-off the Premier League needed one win in European competition – across any of its sides – to secure the fifth place, with Arsenal providing it thanks an enthralling display at the Emirates.
Italy are currently leading the race for the second additional place, with Spain and Germany behind. Last season, Italy and Germany earned the additional places, with Borussia Dortmund and Bologna – who both finished fifth – taking them.
At this point, Liverpool and Arsenal look guaranteed to take two of the five spots in the Premier League, with Nottingham Forest also well-placed.
As it stands, Chelsea sit fourth, level on points with Newcastle on 53, with Manchester City a point further behind. Aston Villa, Brighton and Bournemouth are also in contention, with just eight points separating fourth and 10th.
England could yet have as many as seven teams in the Champions League next season too. Under previous rules, any single league could only have a maximum of five clubs in the Champions League, but the rule was recently scrapped.
Therefore, if Aston Villa were to win the competition without qualifying through league position, and one of Manchester United or Tottenham were to win the Europa League, there would be seven English teams in the 2025/26 edition of the competition.
