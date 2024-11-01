Newcastle vs Arsenal predictions: Gunners too strong for toothless Magpies

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Newcastle vs Arsenal tips

Over two goals, Arsenal win and Saka over 1.5 shots on target - 15/2 Bet365

Arsenal make the long trip up to the North East to take on Newcastle in the early kick-off on Saturday after both sides were in EFL Cup action in midweek (12:30pm, TNT Sports and Discovery+).

The Gunners ran out 3-0 winners over Championship side Preston North End to set up a quarter-final clash with Crystal Palace, while Newcastle will host Brentford after they beat Chelsea 2-0 at St James’ Park.

Newcastle go into Saturday’s game 12th in the Premier League table with three wins, three draws and three defeats from their opening nine games but they are without a win in their last five.

Their last victory came against Wolves on 15 September and since then they have lost against Fulham, Brighton and Chelsea and drawn with Manchester City and Everton.

It’s hard to predict what type of performance you will get from Eddie Howe’s side who were exceptional against City but then couldn’t break down an Everton side who had conceded 15 from their previous six games - in fact, the goalless draw at Goodison Park is the Toffees’ only clean sheet so far this season.

Despite their issues, betting sites have priced Newcastle up at 11/4 to record a win over the Gunners. Arsenal are favourites at 19/20, but there’s also a price of 11/4 on a draw.

Considering there have been 37 between the two sides and both teams have played out three already this season that might not be a bad shout, bearing in mind Newcastle’s result against City.

Gunners too strong for toothless Magpies

The lack of goals has been a real problem for Howe’s side, they have managed just nine so far which is the fourth-lowest in the league and have produced 36 shots on target, lower than Wolves, Crystal Palace and West Ham who sit below them in the table.

Harvey Barnes currently leads their scoring chart with three league goals, while both Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak have two apiece. The Magpies will need to be clinical if they are to get anything against Arsenal, emulating their victory over Chelsea in the EFL Cup in midweek, where Isak found the net in a 2-0 victory to send them through to the last eight.

At the other end of the pitch, Howe’s men have conceded only 10 goals and have kept two clean sheets, the same number Arsenal - the big difference though is that the Gunners have been more prolific, notching 17 strikes. It’s a clear difference why Mikel Arteta’s side are six points better off and nine spots higher in the Premier League table.

After the disappointment of twice seeing Liverpool come back to take a point at The Emirates, the Gunners will be desperate to get back to winning ways after picking up just one point from their last two matches.

Before the draw with Liverpool, they were beaten 2-0 by Bournemouth, following William Saliba’s red card in the first half. They are already five points behind the league leaders Manchester City and know they can’t afford to allow that gap to increase any further.

Arsenal seem to enjoy playing at St James’ Park with four wins from their last six visits, although the home side did come out on top in their last meeting up in the North East with Gordon scoring the only goal of the game in controversial circumstances.

Own goals seem to be a feature in this fixture as well with three in the last five games. Newcastle’s Sven Botman and Fabian Schar both put through their own net recently to help the Gunners to victory, while Ben White scored an own goal in a win for the Magpies in April 2022.

It’s a market to watch on betting apps, with a price of 11/2 available for another one being scored this weekend.

Arteta’s side do have injury issues, notably at the back with Gabriel, who limped off against Liverpool, Riccardo Calafiori and Ben White all doubts for the weekend, but Saliba is back after suspension.

Despite these problems we still think the Gunners will have enough to keep the Newcastle attackers quiet, notably Isak and Gordon who have been off the boil in the Premier League this term.

At the other end, Newcastle were exposed by the pace of Chelsea’s attack in their Premier League defeat last week. Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and company will be relishing the prospect of running at the Magpies’ defence.

Saka could be one to watch on the right flank facing Lewis Hall and Dan Burn, who have been suspect at the back.

Bet365 are one of the big football betting sites on the market, and to that end have a bet builder boost for this match, offering odds of 15/2 for over two goals in the match, an Arsenal win and for Saka to register two or more shots on target.

Newcastle vs Arsenal prediction: Over two goals, Arsenal win and Saka over 1.5 shots on target - 15/2 Bet365

