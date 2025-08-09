Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Is Newcastle vs Atletico Madrid on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch pre-season friendly today

Everything you need to know about the pre-season friendly at St James’ Park

Flo Clifford
Saturday 09 August 2025 03:04 EDT
Comments
Alexander Isak’s future remains up in the air
Alexander Isak’s future remains up in the air (PA Wire)

Eddie Howe’s beleaguered Newcastle side take on Atletico Madrid today in their final pre-season friendly before the Premier League begins.

The Magpies secured Champions League football for this term with a fifth-place domestic finish and ended a 70-year trophy drought, but that all feels a long way in the rear-view mirror after a summer of discontent Tyneside.

The club have missed out on a host of major transfer targets, with Benjamin Sesko snubbing them for Manchester United, and the future of star striker Alexander Isak remains up in the air.

Newcastle haven’t won a pre-season game, drawing with Tottenham before a 2-2 result against Espanyol at St James’ Park last night, and will be hoping to rectify things quickly against Atletico Madrid, a team they have never played before.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is Newcastle vs Atletico Madrid?

The match will take place on Saturday 9 August at St James’ Park, with kickoff at 4pm BST.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown on Newcastle’s streaming service NUFC TV, available via their official website. Viewers can stream it for £6.99.

Team news

It feels safe to assume Isak will not be involved in today’s fixture, while Joe Willock is out with a calf injury and Sven Botman remains a doubt after a groin issue put him out of the previous two friendlies.

Atletico manager Diego Simeone is expected to field a strong lineup for his side’s final friendly before they take on Espanyol in their La Liga opener next Sunday. New signings Alex Baena and David Hancko could feature.

Newcastle’s preseason fixtures and results

July 19: Celtic 4-0 Newcastle - Celtic Park, Glasgow

July 27: Arsenal 3-2 Newcastle - National Stadium, Singapore

July 30: K-League XI 1-0 Newcastle - Suwon World Cup Stadium, Suwon

August 3: Newcastle 1-1 Tottenham - Seoul World Cup Stadium, Seoul

August 8: Newcastle 2-2 Espanyol - St. James' Park, Newcastle

