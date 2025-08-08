The winners and losers from Benjamin Sesko’s transfer to Manchester United

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Benjamin Sesko is set to become Manchester United’s fourth signing of the summer transfer window and will complete the club’s desire to reshape their forward line after a lacklustre year in front of goal last season.

The pressure to perform well is high after Ruben Amorim’s side finished 15th in the Premier League and lost out to Tottenham in the Europa League final meaning they face a full season without European competition.

Amorim has been pleased with his team’s performances in pre-season but the real test will come on August 17 when the Red Devils kick off their season at home to Arsenal.

Will Sesko’s arrival turnaround the fortunes of the struggling side and who will benefit or be disadvantaged by his arrival at Old Trafford?

Below we break down six winners and losers from Sesko’s transfer to Manchester United:

Winners

Ruben Amorim - Manchester United’s charismatic head coach looked a shell of himself at the end of last season and even offered to step aside if the board no longer wanted his services. Taking over from Erik ten Hag mid-season, an option he’d rather have avoided, meant that Amorim struggled to impose his tactics and vision on a squad unsuitable for his favoured 3-4-2-1 formation amid a packed schedule and little time to bring in new recruits.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has rectified that this summer by sticking with Amorim following the Europa League defeat to Spurs and investing in the type of players that fit his style. With Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo already secured to play as the two No.10s and now Sesko arriving to fill the No.9 role as the main goalscoring threat, Amorim has a completely new forward line to mould his own way. The opening match against Arsenal is an immediate test and United will need a strong start to the season to rebuild faith in a manager who oversaw their worst ever Premier League season last year.

open image in gallery A new forward line, more suited to his tactics, gives Ruben Amorim the weapons to succeed in this second year at Old Trafford ( Martin Rickett/PA Wire )

Bruno Fernandes - A frustrating campaign had few bright spots in 2024/25 but Man Utd’s captain was one of them. Fernandes showcased his versatility, scoring eight goals and creating 11 assists across 36 matches in which he played as an attacking, central, and defensive midfielder, a left winger and a centre forward. His willingness to occupy so many positions reveals how hard Amorim found it to work out United’s best XI and Fernandes grew frustrated at the lack of quality around him. Sesko’s arrival, coupled with that of Cunha and Mbeumo, means the United captain will hone down a spot in central midfield, where he is best suited, and look to marshal the forwards with his natural playmaking talents.

open image in gallery United's midfield maestro should have more quality alongside him on the pitch with the signings of Sesko, Cunha and Mbeumo ( AP )

Antony - Taking a totally different point of view, Sesko’s signing means that United are well supplied in the forward lines and have room to manoeuvre exits in the transfer market. Perhaps the biggest beneficiary will be Antony with the Brazilian keen to leave the club and United willing to offload him. There has been interest in the Brazilian, following an impressive loan spell at Real Betis, with the Spanish club plus others from the Saudi Pro League wanting to sign him. As Sesko will now be United’s main forward threat, Antony’s exit this summer seems more likely as the club will want him off the wage bill.

Losers

Newcastle - From a frustrating summer to an outright farce. And while not entirely an issue of Newcastle's making, given Alexander Isak's decision to push for a move, the contingency plan has been ambitious and perhaps opened Newcastle up to a deeper problem after several setbacks. Had they gone for a striker in less demand than Sesko, it could have been finalised well in advance of the season opener, now they are left scrambling and could have to settle for a mediocre and expensive alternative that doesn't fit the strategy under Eddie Howe.

open image in gallery Alejandro Garnacho wants to leave Old Trafford this summer but others, such as Antony, are ahead of him in the exit column ( Manchester United via Getty Images )

Alejandro Garnacho - An interesting case, Garnacho appears to want only Chelsea should he leave Old Trafford this summer. The Argentine might now find that United drive a hard bargain with the Blues, depending on who else leaves, with Antony eager for a fresh start after a successful loan spell at Real Betis and the more likely of the two to head out the door. If United are comfortable with their finances, then Garnacho could find himself buried in the pecking order with a bleak immediate future in a World Cup season. Amorim is willing to re-integrate fringe players but it looks like a long road back for the 21-year-old if he cannot secure a move elsewhere.

open image in gallery Sesko's arrival means Joshua Zirkzee may struggle for game time at Man Utd this season ( REUTERS )

Joshua Zirkzee - Perhaps a victim of circumstance after being signed by Ten Hag last summer before the club axed their former manager. He struggled with the physicality and pace of the Premier League but performed well in Europe before picking up an injury. Yet, Rasmus Hojlund was always the preferred No.9 to start and Sesko’s arrivial means both players will drop down in the pecking order. Now third choice to start, Zirkzee’s hopes of regular game time are hindered by the fact United did not qualify for European competition this year and he may have to be content with appearances in the Carabao and FA Cups if he cannot force his way into the starting XI.