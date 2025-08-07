Benjamin Sesko snubs Newcastle with fee agreed for Man United move
The Magpies have suffered another blow in a frustrating transfer window with Sesko now on the brink of a move to Old Trafford from RB Leipzig
Manchester United have agreed a £66.5m fee with RB Leipzig for Benjamin Sesko.
The Slovenian striker, who could cost up to £73.7m if add-ons are triggered, is set to become Ruben Amorim’s third major signing this summer and to take his spending in the transfer window to over £200m.
But, with Sesko preferring to join Manchester United after Newcastle United also made a bid for him, it represents another blow for Eddie Howe in the Magpies’ troubled summer.
Newcastle have also failed in their attempts to sign Hugo Ekitike, who went to Liverpool, Liam Delap and Joao Pedro, who chose Chelsea, and Bryan Mbeumo, who opted for United.
Sesko will join the £71m Mbeumo and the £62.5m buy Matheus Cunha in Amorim’s remodelled attack as he looks to make United more prolific.
The 22-year-old, who scored 21 goals for RB Leipzig last season, is expected to agree personal terms to move to Old Trafford.
Sesko was also on Arsenal’s shortlist for a centre-forward this summer before they decided to buy Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting instead.
United made Sesko their main striking target after also considering Ollie Watkins, who has Premier League experience with Aston Villa but is seven years older.
United’s two main centre-forwards last season, Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, scored just seven Premier League goals between them as the team mustered only 44.
