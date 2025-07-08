Joao Pedro announces himself to Chelsea to show boyhood club Fluminense how far he’s come

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Against a legend of old, Chelsea have a new Brazilian to deify. They are potentially 90 minutes away from becoming world champions, and they have a mid-tournament acquisition to thank.

Fluminense’s journey in the Club World Cup has been nothing short of remarkable. Running on financial fumes, they’ve slayed European giants and Saudi money machines. Thiago Silva, a beloved former Chelsea figure now spending his final footballing days captaining his boyhood club, has been lauded as the heart and soul of their unexpected success. But at the feet of fellow local boy Joao Pedro, Fluminense’s dream of conquering the globe came crashing down.

Watch every Fifa Club World Cup game free on DAZN. Sign up here now.

Joao Pedro, justifying his £60m price tag in his first start, may well be the missing piece to Enzo Maresca’s puzzle. Two stunning goals from the Brazilian propelled the Blues to the final, proving that the much-tried “versatile striker” playstyle - the one the likes of Joao Felix and Christopher Nkunku have struggled to master - may in fact have a place in the Italian tactician’s system.

A Club World Cup semi-final this may have been, even the heightened occasion couldn’t spare the game from the tournament’s recurring problem of empty seats. Attendance was announced as 70,556 - one of the highest of the tournament - but a fair portion of the stands remained unfilled as the players made their American-style individual entrances, with the only jam-packed section of the ground coloured red, green and white behind veteran Fluminense stopper Fabio’s goal. There was no questioning their invigoration for the competition.

Chelsea took a few minutes to get into their groove, Fluminense targeting the right side that had Nkunku ineffectively providing cover for Malo Gusto. Fans and critics struggle to pinpoint where he fits into this Chelsea side, but a deeper role on the flank is not the answer. It wasn’t long before he moved into a more central position, where he and Chelsea began to find more joy.

As Maresca’s gameplan began to take shape, with Fluminense under the cosh, it was one of the Tricolour’s own that dealt the first blow. Chelsea new boy Joao Pedro, who came through the youth ranks at Fluminense, announced himself to his new fans with a piece of individual brilliance. Stemming from a hooked Silva clearance that only reached the edge of the box, Joao Pedro delightfully curled into the top-right corner to break the deadlock. Leaving the legendary defender red-faced, Joao Pedro’s celebrations were muted, holding up his hands apologetically to the stunned Brazilian contingent. His goal was the first scored by a Brazilian for the Blues since Silva in April 2024 - perhaps a symbolic changing of the guard, paving the way for a new Selecao hero at Stamford Bridge.

open image in gallery Joao Pedro announced himself to the Chelsea faithful with a stunning brace ( Getty Images )

It should have been 2-0 moments later as Malo Gusto latched onto a perfectly lofted Pedro Neto cross, heading down goalwards. He was denied by the cat-like reflexes of Fabio, 44, once more proving that the ancient proverb of “age is just a number” isn’t simply a baseless cliche. It was an intervention that kept his side’s woes from snowballing into something potentially unrecoverable, and facilitated Fluminense to start showing signs of a fightback.

Hercules has proved the man for the big moments for Renato Gaucho’s side in the Club World Cup, emerging the hero against both Inter Milan and Al-Hilal on the way to the last four. It would have been three consecutive goals for the forward-thinking defensive midfielder if not for the lead-preserving actions of Marc Cucurella, who scrambled the ball off the line after Robert Sanchez had been beaten.

With the likes of Fluminense’s star striker Jhon Arias - known by fans as “The Colombian Pele” - continuing to probe for an equaliser, the resilient Brazilians then thought they’d won a penalty after heading the ball onto Trevoh Chalobah’s hand. That was until VAR stepped in to overturn the decision, with French referee Francois Letexier - who had been very lax with his cautions thus far - announcing to the stadium that the Englishman’s arm was in a natural position. A huge reprieve for the Blues and a wake-up call for Maresca ahead of half-time, reminding him of the Tricolour’s warranted reputation as the tournament’s undying underdogs.

open image in gallery Fluminense looked like they may have a reprieve when the referee pointed to the spot, only for Trevoh Chalobah's arm to be deemed in a natural position ( Getty Images )

Fluminense continued to threaten after the restart, with substitute Everaldo breaking into the box before testing Sanchez with a low effort. However, as Chelsea broke up the other end quickly, it was the same familiar face that proved the side’s undoing. Joao Pedro, after driving down the left and darting into the box, unleashed another thunderbolt from his right foot to leave Fabio with no chance, the ball ricocheting off the underside of the bar as he once again stifled his celebrations. Minutes later, he was substituted to a standing ovation. With Chelsea in the driving seat, on course for an extra £23.2m in prize money for making the final, Joao Pedro had already paid back more than a third of his price tag.

Leaving the pitch having delivered his new employers the cushion of two goals, Chelsea played out the final half an hour with freedom. Neto, who had been a live wire for the entirety of the contest down that left-hand side, continued to strike fear into the Fluminense back-line before his eventual substitution.

open image in gallery Joao Pedro received a standing ovation as he exited the field moments after rocketing in Chelsea’s second ( AP )

There could’ve been another for the Londoners, with Nicolas Jackson - Joao Pedro’s replacement - charging into the box before hastily firing into the side-netting. Cole Palmer was free six yards out with an open goal, but the Senegalese striker was clearly hellbent on scoring himself. Maybe he’s feeling threatened by the new kid on the block.

A perfect afternoon for Chelsea was dampened in stoppage time when Moises Caicedo rolled his ankle under pressure. After a fleeting attempt to continue, it was soon apparent he wouldn’t be able to complete the match, with Chelsea ending the contest with 10 men. A worry for Maresca, who could be without his player of the season for the final.

It was fitting that Fluminense’s last action of the tournament was a wild overhead kick attempt from Everaldo that flew over the bar. Signing off to the world in style, it was reflective of their unending ambition to over-achieve, even during times of off-the-pitch struggle. Like Gauncho said pre-match, Fluminense had done their fans proud and fought until the very end.

But today was Chelsea’s day. A blip against Fluminense’s Brazilian counterparts Flamengo aside, they have bossed this inaugural tournament. Heavy favourites they were today, they will no doubt assume the underdog role when they return to New Jersey to take on either Real Madrid or PSG on Sunday. In this mood, however, you would be foolish to write this team off.

Watch every Fifa Club World Cup game free on DAZN. Sign up here now.