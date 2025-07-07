Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fluminense are the “ugly duckling” of the Club World Cup. That’s the words of their own manager, Renato Gaucho. Yet here they are, potentially 90 minutes away from a shot at becoming, by definition, world champions.

Akin to their entire campaign, they enter their semi-final clash with Chelsea as heavy underdogs. Fluminense might have already dispatched Champions League runners up Inter Milan, but the prevailing perception that lightning can’t strike twice has many quickly writing them off. It’s this European superiority complex that could prove the demise of the Blues, because Fluminense have beaten far tougher odds to get to this stage.

Watch Fluminense vs Chelsea for free on DAZN. Sign up here now.

The Brazilian side arrived in the United States in the midst of ongoing money struggles, strangled by a reported debt of $160m as of last year. It’s coincided with a fast on-pitch decline. Two years ago, they were Copa Libertadores champions – the most prestigious accolade in South American football. Fast forward to the last domestic season, and the Tricolour only just avoided relegation from Brazil’s top-flight. After such a stark fall from grace, they hardly felt worthy of competing under the banner of the “world’s best” when the likes of Liverpool and Barcelona were sat at home, respective league titles in their cabinets.

It’s what makes their journey in the revamped competition so remarkable. Amongst European superpowers and Saudi money machines, Fluminense have stunned the footballing world and forced them into paying attention – something the Club World Cup has evidently struggled with, at least in the Northern Hemisphere. While their 2-0 victory over an already bruised Inter was impressive, the defeat of Al-Hilal – who are backed by the bottomless money pit of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund - felt bigger. A fake underdog against a real one, Fluminense – running on financial fumes – derailed what could have easily proved a major sportswashing triumph for tyrannical Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“We are the ugly duckling when it comes to finances, but on the pitch it’s 11 against 11,” Gaucho said post-match. “Our opponent wants it, but we want it even more. We’ll fly to New York to play the semi-final and it’s well deserved.”

They are now the last non-European team, out of the quartet remaining, in the Club World Cup. An almighty achievement that almost begins to justify the contrived creation of such a competition.

open image in gallery Fluminense are the last remaining non-European team in the Club World Cup ( AP )

During its inception, Fifa president Gianni Infantino insisted that the Club World Cup’s purpose was to pave the way for global inclusivity in football. Boldly claiming that “at least 50 clubs from all continents” are “at a top competitive level”, the tournament strove to bring the so-called best of the best into one mega-tournament, posing previously impossible matchups in a bid to showcase that the perceived gulf in quality between the Champions League elite and “the rest” isn’t such a thing. Of course, few believed him in his motives – the competition, whether revamped, reinvented or completely new, is seen by the majority as a blatant legacy move to beef up his own political standing, as demonstrated by the fact he’s arrogantly slapped his own name on the trophy.

If, as many expected before a ball was kicked, the final four was solely made up of European heavyweights, Infantino’s argument of global competitiveness would have held even less substance. But here sit Fluminense, verging on immortality. And they’re doing it for a fanbase that actively cares.

While many supporters from Europe’s top-five leagues have shown apathy towards the Club World Cup – whether their team is competing or not – those from South America have been invigorated by the tournament. To them, this feels like a Club World Cup – not a bunch of glorified pre-season friendlies. Matches involving South American teams have felt bigger as a result - it’s no coincidence. Game on game, the stands have been packed with impassioned travelling fans, creating the sort of vociferous atmosphere that has been few and far between over the past three weeks.

open image in gallery Fluminense fans have been invigorated by the Club World Cup ( Getty Images )

In the case of Fluminense, their undying support has not gone in vain. “Fluminense fans have a lot to be proud of because of what we’ve done at the Club World Cup,” Gaucho added. “Wear a jersey, go the beach, go the street, go the mall. This team is doing beautiful things.”

It's something Chelsea have experienced first-hand. Their 3-1 loss to Brazilian giants Flamengo was one of the first big shock of the competition as a six-minute implosion put them at risk of an early exit. The result actually proved hugely beneficial for the Blues, with their eventual status as group runners-up leaving them with an infinitely more desirable draw. Should they have topped Group D, they’d have had to beat Bayern Munich and European champions PSG to get to this point, and would currently be staring down the barrel of Real Madrid in the semi-finals.

But in that decisive group game in Philadelphia, Enzo Maresca’s side were nevertheless outsung, outran and consequently outplayed by a side not many of the European elite would give a second look. While Chelsea’s supporting contingent was mostly made up of day-tripping Americans, Flamengo were playing for the fans they see week-in, week-out, those who have regarded the competition as important enough to justify the plane fare.

open image in gallery Chelsea were stunned by Brazilian side Flamengo earlier in the tournament ( Getty Images )

Chelsea will hope that their Brazilian demons are a thing of the past after dramatically beating Palmeiras 2-1 to progress to the last four. But the precedent for a humbling at the feet of samba football has already been set. Chelsea the victims of Flamengo, PSG the victims of Botafogo, and Inter the victims of Fluminense. Who’s to say it can’t happen again?

If their push for Club World Cup glory is to end in failure, Blues fans will fear a club legend could be integral to their side’s downfall. Thiago Silva, pushing 41, is adored at Stamford Bridge, having been at the heart of their Champions League-winning campaign of 2020/21. The ex-PSG and AC Milan centre-back feels ageless and is still going strong, now back captaining his boyhood club of Fluminense. His unveiling last year broke records, with more fans showing up to witness his arrival than any other player in Brazilian football history.

Silva is obviously slowing down physically, but his capability as a leader and a tactician has not dropped off one bit. Against Inter, he was captured leading the team talk over his manager and ordering a change of tactics, moving to a 5-4-1 formation. It proved a masterstroke as Fluminense held off the Nerazzurri comeback to progress. A career in management surely awaits him.

open image in gallery Ex-Chelsea favourite Thiago Silva has led his boyhood side to the Club World Cup semi-finals ( Getty Images )

Silva’s incomparable game knowhow complements a team of South American dynamism and experience. Jhon Arias, their dangerous forward nicknamed “The Colombian Pele” by Tricolour fans, has been tearing up Brazilian football and is one of the first names on the teamsheet. A man who once idolised Kaka is now getting ringing endorsements from the Selecao icon, who describes him as the club’s “cornerstone”, one that “can decide a match at any moment”.

In midfield, the aptly-named Hercules has been one of the Club World Cup’s breakout stars. Traditionally a holding player, the 24-year-old has lived out his own fairytale, coming off the bench to be the hero goalscorer in back-to-back games against Inter and Al-Hilal. He’s emerged as a player for the big moments, one to watch out for.

And in between the sticks, Fluminense’s goalkeeper Fabio, 44, is proving that the ancient proverb of “age is just a number” isn’t simply a baseless cliché. The oldest player in the competition, the veteran stopper pulled off a sublime save to deny Kalidou Koulibaly’s header in the quarters, an intervention that proved crucial as Fluminense came out 2-1 victors.

Against a beast of unpredictable nature, Chelsea have a real test on their hands in New Jersey. The Blues may boast far superior depth in quality – more so following Joao Pedro’s mid-competition arrival from Brighton - but the beauty of tournament football is that roster strength can sometimes prove meaningless if the other XI wants it more. Gaucho justifies his side’s chances with one simple phrase: "Football is decided on the pitch." He’s right.

Watch every Fifa Club World Cup game free on DAZN. Sign up here now.