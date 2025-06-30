Inter Milan dumped out of Club World Cup by Fluminense to end season trophyless

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Inter Milan shockingly crashed out of the Club World Cup at the hands of Fluminense to compound their end of season woes.

German Cano's early goal and substitute Hercules' stoppage-time strike toppled the Champions League runners-up in sweltering heat on Monday.

Watch every Fifa Club World Cup game free on DAZN. Sign up here now .

Coach Renato's decision to line up a three-man defence paid off, catching Inter off guard and leaving the 2023 Copa Libertadores champions largely untroubled throughout the match.

"I put it in their heads that it would work. Inter is a great team. They have much more money than us, but on the field it's 11 against 11," Renato told DAZN.

"The team believed, fought, and stayed focused for the 90 minutes."

Fluminense struck after three minutes when Cano pounced on a deflected cross and headed in from close range, putting the ball through goalkeeper Yann Sommer's legs for a dream start.

Inter dominated possession, but Fluminense created the better chances, with Colombian forward Jhon Arias causing all sorts of trouble for the Italian side's defence and Sommer.

Ignacio thought he had doubled their lead in the 39th minute as he nodded in from close range after a series of headers in the box, but his effort was ruled out for offside.

The Italians pushed for an equaliser after the break but were frustrated by a well-organised defence, while Stefan de Vrij missed a glorious chance after Lautaro Martinez set him up in the six-yard box after 69 minutes.

The 44-year-old Fluminense keeper Fabio also had a stellar performance, pulling off some key saves including denying substitute Sebastiano Esposito with his feet before Martinez struck the post late on.

Hercules sealed the win for Fluminense three minutes into added time, calmly slotting home from the edge of the box to send the Brazilians through to a last-eight clash with either Manchester City or Al Hilal on Friday in Orlando.

"The coach told us it was going to be a very difficult game, we knew that," midfielder Hercules said. "But we were very focused on the game, that's what we work for. And that's it. The result is there."

Reuters