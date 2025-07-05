The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Super-sub Hercules strikes to send Fluminense into last four at Club World Cup
Fluminense 2-1 Al Hilal: The Brazilian side set up a semi-final meeting with Chelsea
Matheus Martinelli and substitute Hercules struck as Brazilian side Fluminense advanced to the Club World Cup semi-finals with a 2-1 win over Saudi club Al-Hilal.
Martinelli fired into the top corner after finding some room in the box following Gabriel Fuentes' cutback five minutes before half-time although they were quickly pegged back in Orlando.
While Al-Hilal were denied a penalty by VAR, Marcos Leonardo struck from close range following a corner in the 51st minute for his fourth goal of the tournament.
But Hercules, who came off the bench to guarantee Fluminense's win over Inter Milan last time out, struck in the 70th minute as the super-sub fired low into the net after his initial shot was blocked.
Fluminense will next take on Chelsea in New Jersey on Tuesday after a fortuitous late own goal snatched a 2-1 victory for the Blues over Palmeiras.
Extra time was looming at Lincoln Financial Field when Malo Gusto's cross took deflections off Agustin Giay and goalkeeper Weverton and ended up in the back of the Brazilians' net in the 83rd minute.
The London side had led early on through Cole Palmer but were pegged back by a superb strike from Estevao Willian, the 18-year-old winger who will join them after the tournament.
