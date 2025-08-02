Eddie Howe admits Alexander Isak situation is ‘far from ideal’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eddie Howe admits the Alexander Isak situation is “far from ideal” but still hopes to see the unsettled star back in a Newcastle shirt after confirming the club rejected an offer from Liverpool.

The 25-year-old Swede, one of the hottest properties in world football, has had his head turned by the Premier League champions’ interest this summer.

Isak did not travel to Asia for Newcastle’s pre-season tour due to what the club called a “minor thigh injury”, only for his unhappiness to emerge along with the fact he is training at former club Real Sociedad.

“I think from my situation, I am very much removed from everything that is happening back home,” Magpies boss Howe said, as reported by The Athletic.

“I was made aware there was a bid yesterday. That bid was turned down before I heard about it.

“There are people back in England dealing with the situation. I really don’t know what is going to happen next, but from our perspective, we still support Alex in every way, and my wish is still that we see him in a Newcastle shirt again.”

Newcastle head back from Asia after Sunday’s friendly against Tottenham in Seoul, where Howe revealed he learned Isak was training in Spain with his former club through the media.

“I know where he is through the media, so I think from that perspective it’s difficult for me to go into any detail,” the said.

“The situation is far from ideal. It is quite complex. I think that is all I have got to say.”