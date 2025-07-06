Arsenal have one final hurdle in Viktor Gyokeres deal after Benjamin Sesko issues

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal are in talks with Sporting over a move for Viktor Gyokeres, with a deal set to be concluded once a payment structure is agreed.

Mikel Arteta wanted a striker in before pre-season properly started, which is one reason for the sudden advancement. Arsenal’s football leadership had been involved in constructive discussion over whether to proceed with Gyokeres or RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, with Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins a fallback, and it is understood that the difficulty of doing a deal for Sesko has ultimately swayed the decision.

The prospective signing is the first sign of new sporting director Andrea Berta’s influence, as his preference was for Gyokeres. While the club’s staff generally rated both the Swedish forward and Sesko equally, there were several considerations like age profile – Gyokeres is 27 and Sesko 21 – as well as readiness to immediately fit in, and the context they've been scoring goals in.

Arsenal had still been at least €10m away from Leipzig’s valuation on Sesko, with the German club wanting €40m of the release clause up front, and around €40m split over fewer instalments.

A further issue is that Arsenal hadn't agreed a final package with Sesko’s camp for the player’s terms, with the impasse lasting right up to last week, with Berta specifically feeling Leipzig’s demand was too high a figure. It is understood that Arsenal got increasingly frustrated with the pace of negotiations and with Sesko’s camp, which has been a key factor in the evolution of their striker pursuit.

Arteta, keen to avoid a drawn-out saga, pushed for the club to explore other options more actively.

There had been no such complications with Gyokeres, who has made it clear for months he only wants to join Arsenal. Personal terms are agreed and only final details now need to be settled with Sporting, for a deal that could come to around £60m.

Viktor Gyokeres appears to be on the brink of completing his move to Arsenal ( AP )

Once a forward is confirmed, Arsenal are still expected to move on to potentially two further players. They have been in talks with Chelsea over Noni Madueke, with The Independent having previously reported that the Stamford Bridge hierarchy want £50m.

Arsenal retain a strong interest in Real Madrid’s Rodrygo and, especially, Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze, but there has been no concrete movement on either yet.

Arsenal are likely to have to sell before bringing in one of the two, with the primary budget having been allocated for a forward and Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi. The signing of the Basque midfielder was finally confirmed on Sunday.