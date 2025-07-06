The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Transfer news live: Arsenal finally confirm big signing, Man Utd ink defender, West Ham reject Spurs bid
Personal terms have been struck with Noni Madueke, according to multiple reports, while Arsenal are also hoping to sign Viktor Gyokeres or Benjamin Sesko
The summer transfer window rolls on as Premier League clubs and those around Europe look to add to their squads.
Arsenal have agreed personal terms with Noni Madueke but are yet to make contact with Chelsea over a high-profile switch for the England winger. The Gunners are also hoping to secure a deal for Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera after the La Liga outfit rebuffed their initial offer. They have sights on Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze, although face competition from Tottenham – who have had a bid for Mohammed Kudus rejected by West Ham – and continue to be linked with Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres. In the meantime, a medical is planned for incoming Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard.
Manchester United secured Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m early in this window and have now nabbed teenage Paraguayan defender Diego Leon. They are negotiating with Brentford about Bryan Mbeumo and have Sporting’s Gyokeres and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins on their list of potential additions while Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho face exits from the club.
Elsewhere, Chelsea have signed Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund in a £55m deal for the former England Under-21 winger. The Blues have confirmed to signing of Brighton’s Brazil forward Joao Pedro. Newcastle are also making moves and have stepped up their pursuit of Nottingham Forest’s Anthony Elanga by submitting a second offer close to £55m.
Zubimendi: 'A huge moment in my career'
Zubimendi has spoken to the official Arsenal website, giving his initial thoughts on the move to the Emirates Stadium.
Martin said: “This is a huge moment in my career. It's the move I was looking for and one I wanted to make. As soon as you set foot here, you realise how big this club and this team are.
“I set my sights on Arsenal because their style of play is a good fit for me. They have shown their potential recently and the best is yet to come.”
More details on Zubimendi deal
Some more details are emerging about Arsenal’s signing of Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad.
The deal is worth almost £60m and the 26-year-old is on a long-term contract, while he will take shirt No 36.
The Spain midfielder is the Gunners' second signing of the summer transfer window, following the arrival of goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea for £5m. They are also about to sign Brentford’s Christian Norgaard for £10m
DONE DEAL! Arsenal confirm Zubimendi signing
And after one of the most protracted transfer sagas of the last 12 months, we finally have a deal.
Arsenal have confirmed they’ve signed midfielder Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad
ICYMI: Mosquera wants to leave Valencia amid Arsenal interest
Defender Cristhian Mosquera has reportedly told Valencia that he has his heart set on joining Arsenal this summer, according to reports.
The La Liga outfit have previously rejected an offer for the defender and are understood to value the centre-back in the region of £25m.
Sky Sports News reported last week that the Gunners had opened talks over the 21-year-old and these talks are ongoing.
Will the player’s personal stance convince the Spanish side to settle for a lower than valued offer?
West Ham reject £50m Kudus bid from Tottenham
West Ham have rejected a £50m offer from Tottenham for Mohammed Kudus.
According to multiple outlets, including the BBC, the Ghana international is open to a move away from the London Stadium and is prioritising a switch to a Champions League side.
Kudus joined West Ham in a £38m deal from Ajax in 2023 and has an £85m release clause but Tottenham are looking to secure a deal under that figure.
The Hammers are open to letting him leave, with talks ongoing, and other clubs including Chelsea are also said to have an interest.
Arsenal agree personal terms with Noni Madueke
Big news in London as Arsenal agree personal terms with Chelsea winger Noni Madueke.
The Athletic reports that the clubs have a good relationship, having done several deals in recent years, although you’d think Chelsea may not be delighted that this has gone on without club-to-club talks.
Five players tell Man United they want to leave Old Trafford as exodus looms
Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Jadon Sancho are among five players to tell Manchester United they want to leave the club after falling out of favour.
Antony, the second biggest signing in United’s history, and Tyrell Malacia are also keen to move elsewhere amid a possible exodus from Old Trafford and none of the quintet will start preseason training with United.
Rashford, whose No 10 shirt has been given to summer signing Matheus Cunha, is a target for Barcelona and has said he would “love” to play with Lamine Yamal.
ICYMI: Manchester United sign teenage Paraguayan defender Diego Leon
Manchester United have signed Paraguay youth international Diego Leon.
The 18-year full-back becomes United’s second signing of the summer following the arrival of Wolves forward Matheus Cunha.
Leon joins from Paraguayan club Cerro Porteno, where he played 33 games and scored four goals.
United said on their official website: “Leon reached the age of 18 in April and as an emerging talent will be supported by our first team and the academy while he settles into life in Manchester.”
ICYMI: Jamie Gittens announced by Chelsea
Chelsea have completed the signing of Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund on a seven-year deal.
The former England Under-21 winger arrives in a deal that could rise to £52m for the former Manchester City academy product.
“It feels great,” Gittens said. “It’s a great feeling to join such a big club as Chelsea.
“I can’t wait to learn from everyone in the team and to push myself to the max here. It’s an amazing feeling.”
Arsenal set deadline over Viktor Gyokeres deal
The Mirror report that Mikel Arteta wants any possible deal for Viktor Gyokeres sewn up within the next two weeks.
The Sporting striker is seemingly keen on a move, but a breakthrough in negotiations is seemingly yet to be made.
