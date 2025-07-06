Arsenal finally seal Martin Zubimendi deal in ‘huge moment’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal have finally confirmed the deal to sign midfielder Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad.

The Spain international, 26, moves to the Emirates Stadium on a long-term deal after the Gunners reportedly triggered his £51m release clause.

Euro 2024 winner Zubimendi had previously been a target for Liverpool and was also linked with Real Madrid.

Zubimendi told the club website: “This is a huge moment in my career. It’s the move I was looking for and one I wanted to make. As soon as you set foot here, you realise how big this club and this team are.

“I set my sights on Arsenal because their style of play is a good fit for me. They have shown their potential recently and the best is yet to come.”

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is confident Zubimendi can help reinforce his midfield options, having seen Thomas Partey’s contract expire and Jorginho also leave the club.

“Martin is a player who will bring a huge amount of quality and football intelligence to our team. He will fit in really well and he has all the attributes to be a key player for us,” Arteta said.

“The standard he has consistently performed at over the last few seasons for both club and country is exactly why we are so excited to have him with us. We all welcome Martin and his family to the club.”

Martin Zubimendi has shone for Spain, as well as Real Sociedad

A graduate of the Sociedad academy system, Zubimendi made 236 appearances for the club in all competitions at senior level and helped the team lift the delayed 2019-20 Copa del Rey with victory over Athletic Bilbao.

He was also involved as Sociedad finished fourth in the 2022-23 season – their highest league finish – to reach the Champions League for only the third time in their history.

The midfielder has been capped 19 times by Spain, where he was part of the squad who won the Nations League in 2023 and became European champions last year after beating England in the final.

Zubimendi becomes Arsenal’s second signing this summer after goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga joined from Chelsea.

The Gunners are also expected to complete the signing of Christian Norgaard, with the Brentford captain looking set to join for a reported £10m with a potential £5m of add-ons.

