Transfer news live: Sesko to undergo Man United medical today, Liverpool’s Isak plan, Arsenal reject Rodrygo swap

Benjamin Sesko - Manchester United's new striker?

Manchester United are on the verge of signing Benjamin Sesko who will undergo a medical after the club beat off competition from Newcastle for the Slovenian striker. The Magpies have bigger concerns and hope to keep hold of Alexander Isak has been trying to force a move amid interest from Liverpool.

Liverpool have agreed to sell Darwin Nunez to Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal for £46.3m which should open up funds to purchase Isak if they are willing to match Newcastle’s £150m valuation. They have already seen a £110m bid rejected and will hope the sale of Nunez, who will undergo a medical ahead of his move to the Saudi Pro League, takes them a step closer to signing Isak.

Arsenal are preparing to bolster their forward line further by signing Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze. Palace want a fee in excess of £60m and the Gunners are on the verge of submitting an official offer having also rejected a swap deal which have seen them sign Real Madrid’s Rodrygo and send William Saliba the other way.

Elsewhere, Ruben Dias is close to agreeing a new contract with Manchester City while Nicolas Jackson is set to leave Chelsea this summer.

All the latest updates, rumours and done deals will be covered in the blog below: