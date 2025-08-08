Transfer news live: Sesko to undergo Man United medical today, Liverpool’s Isak plan, Arsenal reject Rodrygo swap
Manchester United are on the verge of signing Benjamin Sesko who will undergo a medical after the club beat off competition from Newcastle for the Slovenian striker. The Magpies have bigger concerns and hope to keep hold of Alexander Isak has been trying to force a move amid interest from Liverpool.
Liverpool have agreed to sell Darwin Nunez to Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal for £46.3m which should open up funds to purchase Isak if they are willing to match Newcastle’s £150m valuation. They have already seen a £110m bid rejected and will hope the sale of Nunez, who will undergo a medical ahead of his move to the Saudi Pro League, takes them a step closer to signing Isak.
Arsenal are preparing to bolster their forward line further by signing Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze. Palace want a fee in excess of £60m and the Gunners are on the verge of submitting an official offer having also rejected a swap deal which have seen them sign Real Madrid’s Rodrygo and send William Saliba the other way.
Elsewhere, Ruben Dias is close to agreeing a new contract with Manchester City while Nicolas Jackson is set to leave Chelsea this summer.
Leipzig looking at Elliott
RB Leipzig are exploring a deal for Liverpool forward Harvey Elliott, reports the Athletic.
Elliott is seen as a potential replacement for Chelsea-bound Xavi Simons, with talks between the two clubs at an early stage.
The Reds value Elliott at around £50m, and have no real need or great desire to sell the England U21 international at present.
Man Utd expecting Garnacho offers
Manchester United are expecting formal offers for Alejandro Garnacho later in the window, reports Sky.
Garnacho is a known target for Chelsea, who reportedly value him at around £30m.
Ruben Amorim said over the weekend that "it's clear Garnacho wants a different thing with a different leadership”, and it is likely that the Blues attempt to sign both Garnacho and Xavi Simons before the end of the window.
Arsenal reject Rodrygo swap deal?
Tin foil hat, pinch of salt, open mind time.
Arsenal are rumoured to have rejected an approach from Real Madrid to swap defender William Saliba for out-of-favour Rodrygo.
The Madrid forward is on the market this summer with plenty of clubs, Arsenal and Liverpool included, being linked to signing him.
A report from Spanish outlet Defensa Central, as relayed by FourFourTwo, claims that Real have put forward a scenario in which Rodrygo signs for Arsenal and Saliba travels the other way.
It is plausible, but more so is Arsenal’s refusal to go along with it as Saliba is a crucial part of their defensive line alongside Gabriel.
The Gunners have also strengthened their forward line this summer and are less in need of Rodrygo’s services.
Chalk this one down to highly unlikely to happen.
Arsenal set to bid for Eze?
Arsenal could make their first formal bid for Ebere Eze later this month as they wait for the proposed transfer of Fabio Vieira to Stuttgart.
The Gunners have targeted Eze all summer but rumours persist that Crystal Palace will insist that Arsenal pay the England international’s full release clause, which is around £68m.
The clause is set to expire around 16 August, though Palace could decide to remain firm in their valuation of the player.
Liverpool handed boost for Isak move
Saudi Pro League side, Al Hilal, are closing in on a deal for Darwin Nunez after securing a verbal agreement with Liverpool, reports Fabrizio Romano.
The Italian says that the “club to club agreement is done”, with the Saudi club in talks with the Liverpool striker over personal terms.
Should this move get over the line it would open up funds for the Reds to pursue Alexander Isak further and up their initial bid of £110m and get closer to Newcastle’s valuation of £150m.
Lots of moving parts but a boost for Liverpool in their pursuit of Isak.
Benjamin Sesko to undergo medical with Man Utd
Manchester United are working quickly with the new season approaching fast.
On Thursday 7 August they agreed a £74m deal with RB Leipzig to sign 22-year-old forward Benjamin Sesko.
It was expected that the striker would fly to Manchester on Thursday evening and will undergo a medical on Friday ahead of his move to Old Trafford.
Sesko has signed a five-year contract and as part of the deal United will play a friendly against Leipzig, which is still to be arranged.
Sesko scored 21 goals in all competitions for Leipzig last season and has 39 goals in 87 appearances since joining the Bundesliga team.
Meanwhile, United’s move for Sesko will take their summer spending over £190m having also signed Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Diego Leon.
How Man Utd could line up after Sesko signing
Manchester United are on the brink of signing Benjamin Sesko and will head into the new season with a whole new forward line.
Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo have also been brought in from Wolves and Brentford respectively and bring a heap of Premier League experience with them.
Ruben Amorim is pleased with how his team have been performing in pre-season but may want a few more additions before the window is done.
Here’s how United could line up for their first match against Arsenal on August 17:
Man Utd possible XI: Onana; Mazraoui, Maguire, Martinez; Amad, Fernandes, Ugarte, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Cunha, Sesko
Manchester United have agreed a £66.5m fee with RB Leipzig for Benjamin Sesko.
The Slovenian striker, who could cost up to £73.7m if add-ons are triggered, is set to become Ruben Amorim’s third major signing this summer and to take his spending in the transfer window to over £200m.
But, with Sesko preferring to join Manchester United after Newcastle United also made a bid for him, it represents another blow for Eddie Howe in the Magpies’ troubled summer.
Benjamin Sesko snubs Newcastle with fee agreed for Man United move
Man United exploring swap deals with Chelsea and Aston Villa to offload Alejandro Garnacho
Manchester United have spoken to both Chelsea and Aston Villa about Alejandro Garnacho, as well as the possibility of players such as Nicolas Jackson and Ollie Watkins going the other way.
The Old Trafford hierarchy are trying to find innovative solutions to multiple transfer issues this summer, as Ruben Amorim wants to continue his overhaul of the squad while moving players on. United's PSR pressures are nevertheless well known, meaning they are investigating deals where players go both ways. The club also want an athletic number-six and a goalkeeper, with the potential order of signings dependent on opportunities and sales.
