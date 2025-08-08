Thomas Frank issues Tottenham transfer market update after James Maddison ACL injury

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thomas Frank has suggested Tottenham will hunt for a replacement for James Maddison after the influential midfielder ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in pre-season.

The England international is expected to miss the majority of this season after appearing in visible pain during his brief substitute appearance in a friendly against Newcastle in Seoul.

Spurs later confirmed the severity of the injury and that Maddison would require surgery.

It leaves the club with a depleted attack after the departure of captain Son Heung-Min to Los Angeles FC for an MLS-record fee, and with Dejan Kulusevski also temporarily out of action as he recovers from knee surgery in May.

“We are definitely in the market in general,” Frank told reporters after their latest friendly, a 4-0 loss to Bayern Munich - home of former captain Harry Kane - which highlighted both their defensive issues and lightweight front line.

“Of course, when players get a long-term injury we need to look into that, but generally we are in the market, yes. Nobody feels close or far away. I'm not saying anything before there's anything that is completely 100%.

“If we think we can find the right one, one who can improve the team, then he will be signed. If we can't, then not.”

Frank was also without striker Dominic Solanke and left-back Destiny Udogie against Bayern Munich, although the former Brentford manager sounded a more positive note about the pair. He said Solanke would “be available quite soon” and that he was “not worried” about Udogie’s absence.

Tottenham next face Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup next week.