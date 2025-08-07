James Maddison set to undergo surgery after rupturing ACL

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham midfielder James Maddison ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in pre-season and will undergo surgery, the club has confirmed.

Maddison, a 75th-minute substitute, only played for nine minutes in Spurs’ pre-season game against Newcastle in Seoul before he was seen in visible discomfort.

The 28-year-old was surrounded by teammates and looked upset, with medical staff taking him off the pitch on a stretcher. New manager Thomas Frank said after the game that the injury was “brutal” and its severity has now been confirmed..

On Thursday, Spurs released a statement saying: “We can confirm that James Maddison will undergo surgery for a ruptured Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) in his right knee.

“His surgery will take place in the coming days and, following that, James will then begin his rehabilitation with our medical team.

“Everyone at Tottenham Hotspur wishes James a full and speedy recovery. We will be supporting him every step of the way.”

Maddison joined Tottenham from Leicester in 2023 and scored 12 goals last season. He also missed the end of last season with a knee injury, including the Europa League final victory over Manchester United, and Frank confirmed after the Newcastle friendly that he has injured the same knee.

The long and gruelling rehabilitation process for an ACL injury means that the England international is likely to miss the majority of the season.

His absence leaves Frank with a severely depleted front line. Former captain Son Heung-Min has joined MLS team Los Angeles FC for a league-record fee, while attacking midfielder Dejan Kulusevski is out for the foreseeable future as he continues his recovery from knee surgery in May. Tottenham attempted to sign Morgan Gibbs-White from Nottingham Forest but were threatened with legal action before the 25-year-old opted to renew his contract.