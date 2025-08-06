Alexander Isak forced to train alone at Newcastle amid Liverpool transfer links

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Newcastle striker Alexander Isak was told he must train away from the Newcastle squad as uncertainty over his future continues.

The 25-year-old Sweden international was told to report for training on Wednesday but only after the rest of the squad had left.

Isak did not travel with his team-mates on their pre-season trip to Singapore and South Korea, ostensibly because of a minor thigh injury, after Liverpool, who subsequently tabled a £110million bid for him, let it be known they remained interested in acquiring his services.

The forward, who later informed the club he wanted to explore his options this summer, instead flew to Spain to train at former club Real Sociedad and returned to Tyneside at the weekend, shortly before head coach Eddie Howe and his squad landed back from Seoul and were given two days off.

The players were back at the training ground on Wednesday morning and their families were invited to join them after training.

However, it is understood Isak, who reported back to the club’s Benton base on Monday, was told not to come in until after they had left.

open image in gallery Alexander Isak (right) did not train with his Newcastle team-mates on Wednesday morning ( Owen Humphreys/PA )

The £63million frontman has been a huge hit since his arrival from Sociedad during the summer of 2022 and played a key role last season as they ended their 70-year wait for a major domestic trophy with the Carabao Cup and qualified for the Champions League for the second time in three seasons.

However questioned about his absence in South Korea, Howe signalled that his actions might have repercussions.

The 47-year-old told reporters: “You have to earn the right to train with us. We are Newcastle United.

“The player has a responsibility here to be part of a team and part of a squad – you have to act in the right way. So that is also at play here.

“We will make sure that any player earns the right to train with the group. No player can expect to act poorly and train with the group as normal.”

Isak is understood to have undergone treatment and light training at a deserted training ground on Monday and it remains to be seen whether he will have any involvement in the club’s pre-season fixtures against Espanyol and Atletico Madrid this weekend.

The striker faces clear-the-air talks with Howe, with his situation becoming seemingly more complicated by the day as a difficult transfer window threatens to spiral further out of control.

Newcastle tabled an improved club record bid for RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko on Monday in an effort to beat Manchester United to the punch, but developments since suggest the 22-year-old is more likely to head for Old Trafford than St James’ Park.

open image in gallery Newcastle made an improved bid for RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko but the forward looks more likely to join Manchester United ( PA Archive )

That would represent the latest blow in a transfer window which has already seen the Magpies miss out on major targets Dean Huijsen, Bryan Mbeumo, Hugo Ekitike, Joao Pedro, James Trafford and Liam Delap.

They have managed to recruit Nottingham Forest wide man Anthony Elanga and, on loan, Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, but with frontman Callum Wilson and midfielder Sean Longstaff having left, there is significant work to be done, with the start of the new season just 10 days away.

Howe was already looking for a striker before the Isak situation came to a head and, with three years remaining on the Swede’s current deal – he has so far resisted the club’s overtures to sign a new contract – there seems to be little prospect of the club allowing him to leave either before they have secured a replacement or for much less than their £150m valuation, having already rebuffed Liverpool’s initial approach.

Meanwhile, sources on Tyneside have played down suggestions that Newcastle have tabled a bid for AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw, but it is understood they are maintaining an interest in the Germany international.